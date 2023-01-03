CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Fifa World Cup trophy replica close up in Brazil fan's hand while holding Brazilian flag in other hand.
Feature

Perks, Promotions and Personalization: Brand Loyalty in the Age of Inflation

6 minute read
Nathan Eddy avatar
January 3, 2023
Customer Experience
CMOs must increase efforts to retain loyal customers with gestures of appreciation and incentives to stay true.

Persistent inflation is driving consumers to think twice about brand loyalty, with many potentially opting for more affordable versions of their favorite products.

This means CMOs must gauge how inflation will affect their brand loyalty and redouble their efforts to offer their most stalwart customers gestures of appreciation and incentives to stay true. 

A recent Gartner report on how inflation will impact brand loyalty concluded CMOs must make decisions to emphasize strategic brand investment to retain existing customers or attempt to capture new ones.

Rachel Steinhardt, research director at Gartner, explained even among consumers who say they’ve remained loyal to at least one brand throughout this inflationary period, more than half of them are also disloyal.

That means they’ve also stopped buying a favorite brand in favor of a less expensive one during the same period. She pointed out only a quarter of consumers say they’ve never switched to less expensive options amidst inflation.

“But consumers are fatigued from the constant comparison shopping and re-assessing of value,” she added. "Your would-be loyal customers — the ones you’d like to retain — want clear and obvious reasons to keep you in their consideration set.”

She advised giving them exclusive perks and promotions and telling them why your product’s pricing continues to buy them savings across other aspects of their lives, such as energy efficiency or durability.

The Gartner report also advised reinvesting in affiliate marketing channels that help retailers present cashback or exclusive offers to consumers, and to speak to consumers on the loyalty fence by playing up the unexpected ways quality brands save consumers money, too.

Related Article: 4 Ways Brands Are Boosting Customer Loyalty

Investing in Foundational Customer Understanding Efforts 

Halle Stern, senior principal analyst in the Gartner marketing practice, said to ensure that customers express loyalty through digital channels, brands must first invest in foundational customer understanding efforts.

“This will help determine the channels their highest-priority customers use at critical touchpoints of their end-to-end journey and not just the path to purchase," she said.

She added not every customer uses digital channels the same way, so it is important for brands to do the work to determine where customers can exhibit behaviors that indicate customer loyalty.

“Brands must also ensure that if they are leveraging a loyalty program as a part of their loyalty and retention efforts, the program is communicated across a variety of channels, rather than just through one channel,” Stern explained. 

Related Article: 9 Ways to Build Customer Loyalty

Customers Want a Consistent, Personalized Experience 

Ian Clayton, chief product officer at Redpoint Global, said today’s customers are clear about their expectations — a brand must exhibit a consistent, personalized experience to earn loyalty, and rewards for delivering personalization well and cultivating brand loyalty are also evident.

“Customer journeys are increasing across channels in real-time, so brands need to get the real-time basis in place so that no matter where the customer is, the brand can orchestrate next best action for them,” he said. “You can’t have data that’s seven days behind or even 24 hours behind the customer journey — it has to be real-time today.”

He added consumers are more loyal to brands that understand them as an individual, and they are more apt to purchase from the brands they are loyal to.

“If anything, inflation and the potential recession is bringing loyalty to the forefront and proving just how important it is to a brand’s success if done right,” Clayton said.

Targeted VoC Campaigns to Gather Customer Data

Stern noted voice of the customer (VoC) efforts can be improved to gauge customer loyalty and find out what improves it by brands focusing their VoC efforts on their highest-priority customers.

“Instead of deploying surveys to every single customer in their customer base, brands should be focusing on the audiences that have the highest impact on revenue and the customers that are crucial to maintaining,” she explained.

Brands should also be thinking about how to differentiate their customer understanding efforts rather than focusing on one tactic.

Although there are various tactics brands can leverage to gather higher quality VoC data (i.e., customer interviews, focus groups, customer listening), surveys will always remain as one of the most popular methods of gathering VoC data.

Learning Opportunities

Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Explore the latest customer experience and customer services technologies
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
On demand
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
AdobeStock_342996109
On demand
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
On demand
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
On demand
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Explore the latest customer experience and customer services technologies
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Explore the latest customer experience and customer services technologies
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
On demand
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Explore the latest customer experience and customer services technologies

“There are many different elements of best practice survey design, but brands should place emphasis on having a clear objective of the survey — in this case loyalty — and frame questions to only measure customer loyalty, measuring things such as likelihood to recommend, customer effort and value enhancement, rather than focusing on various objectives,” Stern noted. 

Related Article: Building a Next-Level Customer Loyalty Program

Promoting Smart Customer Loyalty Programs, Leveraging Metrics 

During this time, brands should be prioritizing smart loyalty programs with incentives that offer the most value.

"Personalization in lieu of a loyalty program’s traditional rewards may, for instance, take the form of a brand granting a status extension as a show of empathy for a customer’s new circumstances," Clayton explained. "Perhaps a brand provides specialized offers that are relevant to a customer’s unique situation."

From his perspective, knowing what matters to each customer and going the extra mile to prove that their loyalty means something to you is a huge step for ensuring loyalty lasts.

Clayton added that with third-party tracking becoming a thing of the past, brands are realizing how crucial an effective customer loyalty program can be for accumulating much-needed first-party data.

He added brands are also finding a need to better incorporate personalization and customization into existing loyalty programs to make them more effective.

“At the end of the day, loyalty programs are only as good as the level of engagement they drive, and the more shoppers are incentivized to engage, the more data a brand can have to improve communications and tailor individual customer experiences,” Clayton said. 

Stern said to understand comprehensive customer loyalty, brands must measure a combination of transactional and attitudinal loyalty program metrics.

Some examples of transactional metrics include purchase frequency, repeat orders, time between transactions, revenue growth rate and multichannel usage, while attitudinal metrics include things like the Net Promoter Score, customer satisfaction, customer referrals and customer lifetime value.

"Combining the two approaches to measurement will lead to a deeper understanding of the behaviors that signify loyalty from a qualitative and quantitative perspective," she said. 

Loyal Customers Boost Bottom Line 

Steinhardt pointed out when consumers decide to remain loyal to a brand, they’re often willing to pay more for it.

“While the majority of consumers will buy alternatives instead, the relatively small cohort of loyal customers becomes a lifeline,” she said.

She noted half of consumers who stay loyal to a specific brand amidst inflation will pay more — either slightly more or significantly more — to own that brand.

“It’s a tough balancing act for brands: Would-be loyal customers treasure exclusive pricing perks, but existing loyal customers will pay more,” Steinhardt explained. “The common denominator here is a brand that has made a clear case for its value proposition and demonstrated its understanding of the fatigue and cost-of-living pressures consumers face.”

Tags

customer experiencecustomer loyaltycustomer relationship managementcxmvoice of the customer

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): A guide for 2022
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): A guide for 2022
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play