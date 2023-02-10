QuestionPro, an online survey and research services company, has announced its acquisition of the assets of doopoll, the multilingual engagement platform. According to company officials, QuestionPro will integrate doopoll’s features and customers into its research and experience management platform. And the addition of doopoll will serve to expand QuestionPro’s UK client base, especially within Wales.

“The addition of doopoll to QuestionPro’s existing enterprise-level suite of tools will offer customers even more and better ways to drive insights from customer research,” Aseem Badshah, managing director of UK, Canada, South Africa and Japan at QuestionPro, said in a statement. “The addition of their client base increases and strengthens our footprint in the region which will allow us to further grow in the UK.”

Customer.io Appoints Jason Lyman as CMO

Customer.io, a customer engagement platform, has announced Jason Lyman as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). According to company officials, Lyman has served in several senior leadership roles in his career including as the VP of marketing at Ethos and as senior vice president of Mmarketing at BetterCloud. As CMO for Customer.io, Lyman will have direct responsibility for its global marketing strategy and execution.

"Jason brings a decade of SaaS industry experience from multiple high-growth companies, including Dropbox, Podium, and BetterCloud,” Colin Nederkoorn, founder and CEO of Customer.io, said in a statement. “We’re excited for him to apply those insights to help us drive the future growth of our business.”

Infillion Acquires Market Research Platform Phonic

Infillion, a connected commerce platform, has announced its acquisition of the research platform, Phonic, a market research platform designed to build voice and video surveys, analyze insights and create media-enabled research for its partners.

"Phonic is thrilled to join Infillion and its impressive team," David Ferris, co-founder and CEO of Phonic, said in a statement. "Being part of a premier, customer-focused tech company allows us to leverage Infillion's industry expertise, existing relationships, and resources to accelerate product development and expand our footprint."

Ushur Lands $50M

Ushur, a customer experience automation (CXA) company, has announced it raised $50M in a Series C funding round led by Third Point Ventures. According to company officials, funds from this round will go toward expanding Ushur’s experience automation portfolio, developing new innovations in AI and moving into new regions and industry verticals.

“The previous generation of enterprise automation was designed for infrastructure processes,” Simha Sadasiva, CEO and cofounder of Ushur, said in a statement. “We built Ushur’s AI platform with a different goal in mind: to provide excellent customer experiences at scale and to deliver meaningful interactions that put the customer’s needs at the center. Enterprises have a massive appetite for modernizing the customer experience to maintain their market position. When combined with automation, this unlocks tremendous financial value.”

Impact.com to Power New Offers Across Google Surfaces

Impact.com, a partnership management platform, has announced it will power affiliate link deals across Google surfaces, helping consumers find relevant deals and discounts. As part of this collaboration, impact.com will provide US-based brands with the ability to reach consumers with relevant offers on Google’s mobile surfaces, such as Google Search, Google Maps, and through the Google Pay app.

According to company officials, this new integration is an extension of impact.com’s existing strategic collaboration with Google Pay, which currently leverages impact.com’s Single Unique Promo Code (SUPC) technology.

“As consumers’ online purchasing behaviors continue to evolve, merchants can help provide a better shopping experience by directly offering consumers relevant deals and offers based on their search results,” David A. Yovanno, CEO at impact.com, said in a statement. “And by removing just one click from the purchase process, brands have one less reason to be concerned that consumers will abandon the purchase and leave their site, benefiting both.”

OneSignal Secures Investment

OneSignal, a customer engagement platform, has announced a new investment from ServiceNow Ventures, extending the company's recent $50 million Series C investment announced in September 2022. According to company officials, the additional funds will be used to accelerate OneSignal's market initiatives with a focus on omnichannel messaging and orchestration capabilities.

"A strong multi-channel presence is one of the most effective strategies for businesses to engage their stakeholders — buyers, users, employees — anyone who is a critical part of the enterprise value chain," George Deglin, CEO and co-founder of OneSignal, said in a statement. "The investment from ServiceNow Ventures allows us to continue scaling our automated omnichannel messaging platform even further so we can integrate more use cases and expand our global footprint to help organizations engage better."

ChurnZero Launches Free CS AI

ChurnZero, a customer success platform and partner, has announced its launch of a free version of Customer Success AI™ (CS AI™). According to company officials, any customer success professional or team can now use CS AI to ideate and draft customer engagements, content and strategy ideas on demand, with no ChurnZero subscription necessary to use the tool.

"As champions of Customer Success teams everywhere, we're excited to open ChurnZero's Customer Success AI to everyone," You Mon Tsang, co-founder and CEO of ChurnZero, said in a statement. "Our free version offers CS teams a way to be more productive, and to refocus on the higher-order tasks that create value, which is doubly important in today's economic climate."

Conductor Acquires Searchmetrics

Conductor, a technology company and SaaS platform, has announced the acquisition of Searchmetrics, a search data, software and consulting solutions provider. According to company officials, the Searchmetrics development team will join Conductors and the acquisition will allow Conductor to increase investments in both product and customer experience.

“In addition to accelerating our product roadmap and adding more data capabilities, this acquisition will increase the quality of our global support, with access to extended support staff in 10+ languages via our new office in Berlin,” Seth Besmertnik, CEO and founder of Conductor, said in a statement. “We will continue to invest every dollar we collect from customers back into the business, cementing Conductor as the top-invested technology company in our space.”

Sesame Labs Gains $4.5M

Sesame Labs, a Web3 marketing platform, has announced it raised $4.5 million in a seed funding round co-led by Wing Venture Capital and Patron. According to company officials, Sesame Labs will use the new capital to scale its engineering team, bring its products to market, and grow its user base.

“The playbook for Web3 marketing is still being written, but we know we cannot rely on traditional Web2 marketing tactics to deliver on growth promises and engage with community members on Web3,” Vinay Jain, co-founder of Sesame Labs, said in a statement. “Common Web2 distribution channels simply do not exist on Web3, so we built a solution from the ground up to be the growth engine for Web3 dApps.”

Acxiom Debuts Data Clean Room For Cloud

Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, has announced the debut of its public, cloud-based Data Clean Room built in partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. According to company officials, this offering, powered by Snowflake, allows customers to securely share data sets with partners and platforms to identify high-value consumer segments, lapsing customers, co-branding, loyalty, and prospecting opportunities — without revealing personally identifiable information (PII).

"The impending elimination of third-party cookies has increased the need for companies to come together when seeking audience insights and campaign planning and execution," Chad Engelgau, CEO and president of Acxiom, said in a statement. "While data security has always been paramount, this type of marketing collaboration amid evolving privacy regulations and consumer trust concerns requires heightened sensitivity around how data can be used and shared. Our Data Clean Room solution, built on Snowflake, delivers secure data activation and measurement effectiveness to better understand when, where, and how best to connect with customers."

