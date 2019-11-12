The CRM giant has just moved into CMS. Salesforce, known for its customer relationship management software, has announced it is releasing "Salesforce Content Management System (CMS). Salesforce officials have deemed it a "hybrid CMS." Industry observers have noted Salesforce's lack of a Web CMS as it competes with other digital customer experience software providers.

Adi Kuruganti, general manager for the Salesforce Community Cloud, wrote in a blog post that legacy content management systems "are designed for a single touchpoint, not an ever-evolving, omnichannel, customer journey." He said the Salesforce CMS will solve this problem by allowing users to create content and deliver it to any channel, with customer data at the core. The Salesforce CMS includes multi-language, translation support and permissions. Delivering content onto a third-party site, experience or mobile app is made possible through Salesforce's headless APIs, according to Kuruganti.

In other customer experience software news ...

Coveo Nets $227M, Valued at $1B-Plus

Coveo, which delivers AI-powered SaaS enterprise search solutions, has secured $227 million in funding. The investment was led by OMERS Growth Equity, with participation from existing investors and other financial institutions including Evergreen Coast Capital, Elliott Management’s Menlo Park, California-based private equity affiliate, FSTQ and IQ.

Coveo offers AI solutions to serve recommendations at scale across digital journeys. Its search solutions include integrations with web, commerce, service and workplace applications. Full terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Industry reports say Coveo is now valued at more than $1 billion.

Netcore Acquires Boxx.ai

Netcore Solutions, which provides SaaS-based multi-channel marketing automation and communications solutions, has acquired a Bangalore-based AI startup Boxx.ai. Netcore through the acquisition will be able to better serve brands trying to create personalized experiences on platforms such as websites, mobile apps, email and social media, according to officials.

Boxx.ai's technology looks at customers' eyeball movements, intent and behavioral, demographic and device data. The entire Boxx team, including three co-founders — Ajay Kashyap, Prakhar Raj and Shitiz Bansal — will be joining Netcore to work on Raman, Netcore’s AI engine. Netcore had acquired Quinto.ai, an AI-powered chatbot, earlier this year.

SalesLoft Acquires Costello

SalesLoft has acquired opportunity management and guided selling software provider Costello. The companies last year had a packaged integration deal as part of the SalesLoft integration partner program. The capabilities from Costello include coaching, pipeline reviews, sales activities and playbooks.

SalesLoft offers a sales engagement platform. Costello's opportunity management software allows users access to deal updates, guided selling playbooks, pipeline collaboration and real-time sync to CRM. Features of the combined technologies will include deal management, dashboards, guided-selling playbooks and note taking.