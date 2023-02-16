The Gist

Generative AI: Always on Google's mind: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has asked employees to help pressure test the company's AI chatbot, Bard, by committing two to four hours of their time to improve the product.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai needs help. And in an internal memo leaked Wednesday, he asked Googlers to provide it by committing two to four hours of their time to “pressure test Bard and make the product better.”

Pichai publicly unveiled Bard, Google’s AI chatbot, an apparent rival to ChatGPT technology, on Feb. 6 in a post to the company’s blog. But he noted that it would only be available to “trusted testers” ahead of wider public launch “in the coming weeks.”

On Wednesday, news outlets viewed a leaked company memo, in which Pichai told Googlers he was “excited” to open up Bard “for an internal dogfood to help us get it ready for launch.”

Dogfooding is a term used to describe the act of using (or consuming) your own product or service — and Pichai said he currently has “thousands of external and internal testers testing Bard's responses for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information.”

On the heels of major movement in the AI search engine battle, the world’s most popular search engine Google finds itself in a foot race with Microsoft’s new AI-enhanced Bing, all while keeping one eye on recent developments within China’s main search engine, Baidu.

But despite the pressure, in the memo Pichai continues to emphasize “responsible” progress, writing that “the most important thing we can do right now is to focus on building a great product and developing it responsibly.”

“I know this moment is uncomfortably exciting, and that's to be expected: the underlying technology is evolving rapidly with so much potential,” Pichai’s memo said. “This will be a long journey – for everyone, across the field. The most important thing we can do right now is to focus on building a great product and developing it responsibly.”

Wild Few Months for AI: How We Got Here

Ok, so, pay close attention because this may get confusing. Here are the major AI developments since November:

Google Puts Focus on Responsibility Ahead of Being First

During Alphabet’s 2022 Q4 earnings call on Feb. 2, Pichai made it clear AI advancements would be pursued “boldly, but with a deep sense of responsibility.”

Bard is powered by Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) and last year, the company faced scrutiny after one Googler who had signed up to test LaMDA, was fired after insisting the tech was sentient following a claim LaMDA had stated, “I want everyone to understand that I am, in fact, a person.”

So, perhaps proceeding cautiously is Pichai’s priority. As his memo reminded Googlers, being first doesn’t always mean being best.

“Some of our most successful products were not first to market,” Pichai wrote. “They gained momentum because they solved important user needs and were built on deep technical insights. Over time, we earned user trust and more people began to rely on them.”

