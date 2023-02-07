In a last minute, invite-only event, Microsoft announced today the launch of a new AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser.

“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all — search,” Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO at Microsoft, said in a statement. “Today, we’re launching Bing and Edge powered by AI copilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web.”

The Gist: Why This Matters

And it's official. After weeks of chatter, Microsoft has launched its new AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser.

The new Bing unifies search, browsing and chat into one experience, with improved search capabilities, more complete answers, the ability to generate content and interactive chat. First Google, now Microsoft, then Google....Microsoft's new launch comes just a day before Google's own launch of its rival AI-powered product Bard. Microsoft is also the exclusive cloud provider for OpenAI's research, products, and API services as part of a multi-billion partnership.



When Search Meets Chat

According to Microsoft officials, the new Bing unifies search, browsing and chat into one experience and offers improved search, more complete answers, the capability for more complex searches, the ability to generate content and interactive chat. The updated Edge browser has two new features — chat and compose.

“People are being wowed by ChatGPT in a similar way that drivers feel when a vehicle parks or drives itself,” Ross Quintana, CEO and creative director at Social Magnets, told CMSWire. “AI is leapfrogging the collection and use of information, and this has significant implications for search and beyond.”

Within five days of OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022, it already had more than 1 million users. As of January 2023, the next-generation generative AI chatbot reportedly now has an estimated 100 million active users — making it the fastest-growing application of all time, according to a recent UBS study.

Bing and Edge + AI: a new way to search starts today https://t.co/0y8sw7waNb — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) February 7, 2023

Hour-to-Hour Battle for AI Between Microsoft and Google

In what appears to be a tit for tat, Google, in a blog post yesterday, Google hastily introduced Bard, its rival to ChatGPT, promising further details would be revealed during a press event on Wednesday (CMSWire will have you covered). But in an apparent thunder steal — Microsoft quickly organized its own special announcement on Tuesday — just one day after Google’s Bard announcement and practically hours after Baidu, China's search giant, promised to reveal its ChatGPT answer, ERNIE Bot, next month.

Just a week earlier, Microsoft announced it would become OpenAI’s exclusive cloud provider across research, products and API services as part of a multi-year, multi-billion extended partnership.

Microsoft said the new Bing is now live in desktop version for a “limited preview” — with a mobile version on the way in coming weeks.

