The Gist

AI to detect misinformation. Elon Musk pledges to develop "TruthGPT."

Newest AI tools. A rundown of the latest AI tech to hit the market.

AI contingency plan. Does the government need a "Plan B" for AI?

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX, announced his intention to start a new AI project called "TruthGPT" or "Maximum Truth-Seeking AI." Reportedly, the project will use advanced AI algorithms to sort fact from fiction and combat the spread of misinformation and fake news.



Musk, who has been critical of AI and its potential risks, has called for increased regulation and oversight of the technology. Some experts have expressed skepticism about the feasibility of Musk's TruthGPT project, noting that AI is not yet advanced enough to reliably detect and distinguish between true and false information.

In other AI news...

Google Develops AI Principles

This week’s latest Google AI blog discusses the company’s commitment to responsible AI research and development — emphasizing the importance of ensuring that AI technology is developed in a way that is ethical, inclusive and transparent. To this end, Google is developing a set of principles that will guide its AI research and implementation, including prioritizing the well-being and safety of users, avoiding biased algorithms and ensuring that AI is developed in a way that is accessible to all. Google is also investing in initiatives to promote responsible AI, such as the development of tools to help researchers identify and address potential biases in their algorithms and the establishment of partnerships with experts and organizations to promote ethical AI practices.

The Economic Impact of AI

In other Google news, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and Google, released his monthly blog yesterday to discuss the company's economic impact on the United States in 2022. Pichai notes that Google is a major contributor to the US economy, with Google Search, Google Play, Google Cloud, YouTube and Google advertising tools providing $701 billion of economic activity for American businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers. Pichai also notes that Android apps have helped create over 2 million jobs, and YouTube’s creative ecosystem supports another 425,000 jobs.

Pichai highlights some of Google's recent investments in the US, including the construction of new data centers and the expansion of the company's workforce in cities such as Austin, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia. He also emphasizes Google's commitment to promoting digital literacy and economic opportunity through programs such as Grow with Google and the Google Career Certificates.

Overall, the message seeks to highlight the positive contributions that Google is making to the US economy and society, while also acknowledging the challenges and uncertainties that lie ahead. Pichai notes that Google is committed to working with policymakers, businesses, and communities to address these challenges and help build a more inclusive and prosperous future for all Americans.

The Artificial Intelligence Insider: AI-mazing Tools

As artificial intelligence continues to shape and transform the market, there are always new and interesting AI tools being released, ranging from those focused on improving productivity and efficiency to those designed to enhance creativity and personalization. Let’s take a peek...

AI Device Provides Control at the Tip of Your Tongue

Augmental Tech, the company that develops technology that integrates with the human body, has announced the release of a new product called the MouthPad^ — a hands-free interface that allows users to control their digital devices using tongue and other mouth gestures. Developed in collaboration with the disability community, the device fits snugly in the mouth and company officials said it’s virtually invisible to others. Positioned across the roof of the mouth, it reportedly puts the power of a conventional touchpad on the tip of the tongue. This interface can control a computer, smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, without the need for extra software installation.

AI-Powered Writing Assistant Helps Overcome Writer's Block

Hootsuite, one of social media management market’s original players, has announced the launch of its AI-powered content generator, OwlyWriter AI. The new tech is powered by generative pre-trained transformer technology (GPT) and prompt engineering/variance to ensure that no two users generate the same content on a similar topic. The tool allows users to instantly generate content ideas, social media captions across varied platforms and its AI’s repurpose tool can recreate top-performing posts without duplication.

Salesforce Brings Einstein GPT/Data Cloud to Flow

In March, Salesforce launched its own generative AI CRM technology, Einstein GPT, and yesterday, the company announced new Einstein GPT and Data Cloud capabilities for Flow, its portfolio of automation tools to integrate generative AI and workflow automation. The company also revealed it will be “tightening integration” between its Data Cloud “lakehouse” and Flow.

“You can give it a prompt such as ‘I want to create a guided workflow for a new customer or create a rule to follow up with an email to customers who haven’t responded in five days,’” John Kucera, senior vice president of product management at Salesforce, said in a statement.

AI Assistant Organizes and Summarizes

Bloks, a multinational technology conglomerate, has released a new AI assistant — an app, aptly called Bloks — a tech that provides meeting summaries and to-dos from conversations, whether in-person, on Zoom, Meet, Teams, Slack or Webex. It also automatically organizes information by companies, contacts, topics and events — allowing users to view pertinent emails, notes and files, in one place.

Data Set for Free ChatBot Training

Databricks, a San-Francisco based start-up that develops software used to construct AI systems, publicly released a substantial data set that can be used to train chatbots like ChatGPT — for free. According to Databricks, Dolly 2.0 is a language model with 12 billion parameters, built on the EleutherAI pythia model family, that has been exclusively fine-tuned on a new, premium-quality dataset comprising human-generated instructions, crowdsourced from Databricks employees.

AI Video of the Week: Elon Musk, Does the Government Need an AI Contingency Plan?

Is Society Ready for What’s Coming in AI?

In an appearance last week on the CBS show, 60 Minutes, Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai, discussed ... what else? — artificial intelligence and mused over whether it’s advancing too fast.

When asked if he believes whether society is prepared for what's coming, Sundar said no — and yes.

“You know, there are two ways I think about it. On one hand I feel, no, because you know, the pace at which we can think and adapt as societal institutions, compared to the pace at which the technology's evolving, there seems to be a mismatch,” Pichai said in the interview. “On the other hand, compared to any other technology, I've seen more people worried about it earlier in its life cycle. So, I feel optimistic. The number of people, you know, who have started worrying about the implications, and hence the conversations are starting in a serious way as well.”

AI Tweet of the Week: Former Google AI Researcher Slams Claims

One person watching the 60 Minutes interview with Pichai took exception to claims made that a Google AI program basically learned the language of Bangladesh, “which it was not trained to know.” Margaret Mitchell, who previously served as one of Google’s top artificial intelligence researchers, before being fired last year, took to Twitter this week to express that claims of AI learning languages on their own is misleading.

Okay, @60Minutes is saying that Google's Bard model "spoke in a foreign language it was never trained to know." I looked into what this can mean, and it appears to be a lie. Here's the evidence, curious what others found. 🧵 https://t.co/u3WtvbOtAM — MMitchell (@mmitchell_ai) April 17, 2023