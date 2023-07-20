The Gist

AI development. Apple quietly enters the AI game with its "Ajax" tool.

Apple quietly enters the AI game with its "Ajax" tool. AI investments. Microsoft's shares surge following AI-enabled Copilot's reveal.

Microsoft's shares surge following AI-enabled Copilot's reveal. Email revolution. Superhuman AI promises faster, personalized email responses.

Apple Vision Pro debuted on June 5. And while it was jam packed with cameras, chips and sensors, there was no mention of AI, an announcement many were eagerly anticipating. Some speculated Apple was ghosting the generative AI revolution.

But according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is quietly working on artificial intelligence tools (known as Apple GPT or Ajax) that could challenge those of OpenAI, Alphabet's Google and others.

Gurman appeared on Bloomberg TV yesterday to share his insight.

“So today we've learned that Apple is going all in on LLMs or large language models that is the heart of the AI technology that powers ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing AI, Google Bard and all of these fancy new AI tools we've been hearing about,” Gurman said. "So, they've developed their own underlying framework at Apple called Ajax to power its own next-generation LLMs and it's also built an internal ChatGPT-like tool for use among its employees that operates very similar to the tools we're seeing from others today.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook has steadfastly adhered to the claim that his company would “remain deliberate and thoughtful” in its approach to AI.

Last month, in an interview on Good Morning America, Cook told Robin Roberts that while he believes AI holds great promise, he thinks it's so important to be very deliberate and very thoughtful in the development and the deployment of large language models, because of bias, misinformation and worse in some cases.

“It is something that's needed in this space,” he said. “I think guardrails are needed...and so I think it's incumbent on companies as well to regulate themselves.”

Meanwhile, Apple currently lists 218 jobs open in its machine learning and AI units.

In other AI news...

Related Article: Elon Musk's AI Ambition: A New 'X' Marks the Spot in the AI Race

New Heights in AI: Microsoft's Copilot Launch Propels Shares Skyward

In March, Microsoft unveiled Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, featuring AI-powered support across numerous key business areas. Despite not confirming a public release date, the AI service is already undergoing testing with 600 corporate clients, including industry bigwigs like Goodyear and General Motors.

On Tuesday, the company announced a new subscription service for co-pilot that adds AI to various Office products including Word, Excel and Teams at a cost of $30 per month. And that same day, Microsoft's shares surged by 4%, closing at $359.49, marking significant growth this year of approximately 50%.

The tech giant's ongoing investment in generative AI is evident from its multi-billion-dollar investment in OpenAI. As an addition to its successful Office suite, Microsoft's new AI-powered Copilot subscription service stands to boost the company's monthly revenue from enterprise customers by up to 83%.

From Emoji Overload to AI Aide: Superhuman AI Speeds up Email Responses

When it comes to emails, I’m a lot like Dan Shipper. He’s a writer who penned a review of Superhuman AI for Every. And what he said really resonated with me.

“When I send an email I don’t want to come off as rude or arrogant, so I overwrite,” Shopper said. “I use lots of exclamation points and smiley faces so that no one can get mad at me.”

Me, too. However, when it comes to the professional realm, customers typically want a concise, informative response — and fast. And sometimes the time it takes to craft the perfect emoji-laden, super-friendly response is more time than you can afford to take.

Yesterday, Superhuman AI, powered by ChatGPT, announced early access to its new suite of AI services and promising that users can church out email responses “faster than ever before.”

“No more struggling for the right words or spending precious time crafting the perfect message,” its creators share in a blog. “Just jot down some phrases, and we’ll turn them into a fully written email. And best of all, the email sounds like you do.”

Superhuman AI says the tech will match the voice and tone of the emails you’ve already sent — applying that to everything it creates. Its features include the ability to write emails (with a short prompt), polish emails (rewrite them, improve them at your request), summarize emails and chat with the AI for research (like ChatGPT).

Shipper, who was invited to be part of beta testing, said it’s a fun product, but not one he uses every day.

“Running text transformations to draft emails and rewriting them is fun and interesting, but I don’t find myself using this feature daily,” Shipper said. “I think this is probably because I am a professional writer, and so expressing myself well in text is literally my job.”

Related Article: Harnessing the Hydra: OpenAI Prepares for the Dawn of Superintelligence

PAN Communications: 80% of Marketers Use AI Daily

B2B tech public relations firm PAN Communications has recently unveiled its sophomore Brand Experience Report. This latest release investigates the dynamic relationship between marketing and AI, providing insights into the current landscape of AI for brands and hinting at future prospects for customer experience.

Among the key statistics they found:

80% of marketers use AI tools day-to-day strategically

70% of customers expect more interaction with AI in the next five years

Marketers are worried AI won’t improve authentic storytelling, and 60% are concerned AI could impact the integrity of their brand

A need for clearer ROI: Half of marketers don’t know the impact of AI; half say it saves time and money

Marketers and customers alike are apprehensive when it comes to AI improving CX

AI Tweet of the Week: Lunar Leap, GITAI Robots Ace NASA's Test

Space robotics startup company GITAI, with divisions in the USA and Japan, has been steadily forging ahead in its mission to develop efficient, secure and dependable robots that are intended to play a crucial role in constructing and maintaining satellites, space stations, lunar bases — and potentially even Martian cities.

In May, GITAI secured $30 million in Series B funding to expand on its work, and they recently carried out a successful lunar base construction simulation utilizing two of GITAI's inchworm-type robotic arms and a pair of GITAI Lunar Robotic Rovers in a lunar-like environment simulated in the desert. Remarkably, they completed all tasks and passed rigorous evaluations, achieving Level 4 on NASA’s Technology Readiness Levels (TRL).

Take a peek at what it can do.

AI Video of the Week: KOSMOS-2, an LLM 'With Baggage'

Want to learn a bit more about KOSMOS-2, Microsoft’s multi-model large language model? Check out this video.