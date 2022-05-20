SEO, or Search Engine Optimization, is a very important part of the social world today. On May 16, 2022, Vimeo announced new SEO enhancements that will allow users' videos to be more discoverable on Google Search.

Google is a huge place where just about everyone can find content. SEO is, at its most basic, the process of making content more visible on search engines. But brands can only tweak so many things to make their videos SEO-friendly.

As of May 16, “Vimeo automatically optimizes videos for search, improving search appearance in an effort to drive more views to users' videos and the pages where those videos live,” Matthew Smith, SVP, Product at Vimeo, told CMSWire.

Vimeo wants its video-loving community to succeed, which is why they were one of the first companies to use Google Search's best practices for video players. They work with Google to add structured data to all of their customers' public videos, allowing Google to access more information and giving user content the best chance of showing up in relevant searches.

Vimeo's SEO Boosts Videos Automatically

Search engine optimization for videos is very important to Vimeo users, especially those that are video marketers. As such, Vimeo's goal was to develop a way to guarantee that user videos would rank well in search results with as little work — on the part of the user — as possible.

As long as users set their videos to be discoverable by the general public, they won't have to put in any extra work to take advantage of these new features. Vimeo automatically makes the bridge to Google, enhancing the content's ability to show up in search results.

Getting the Most Out of Vimeo SEO

Vimeo's SEO upgrade is automatically available for all publicly accessible videos. But the platform also has a few other suggestions on how to get more people to watch your videos:

Chapters help customers find the most important parts of a video. But remember — Google looks at the video's primary title along with each chapter title. Select titles with care: You want a distinctive and catchy name for the video, but it must also be informative and relevant to the audience's search. Keep in mind that the title will show up in search results next to the video thumbnail.

You want a distinctive and catchy name for the video, but it must also be informative and relevant to the audience's search. Keep in mind that the title will show up in search results next to the video thumbnail. Add keywords: Don't forget to use relevant keywords in your video's title and description. Think about the words people would use to find your content.

What's next for Vimeo? While the company has a few summer announcements up its sleeve, they don't plan on disclosing any additional information until the near future.