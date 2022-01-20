PHOTO: fizkes

Cloudinary, a media experience platform, has announced its acquisition of Indivio, a video software company. The entire Indivio team has joined Cloudinary.

Josh Dorward, CEO and co-founder of Indivio, becomes managing director of the company’s newly formed Video Creative Automation business line. Cloudinary also announced that it reached the $100 million in annual recurring revenue mark in December.



Cloudinary’s automated, AI-based approach to media management and experience combines with Indivio's video assets and expertise in creative automation, according to company officials.

The combined software suite will allow marketing teams to:

Scale the volume and frequency of on-brand creative content and use dynamic templates and content from a variety of sources, including live product detail pages, to automatically create personalized videos.

Streamline creative onboarding with support for tools like Adobe After Effects.

Leverage cloud-based rendering automation.

Accelerate the QA of video creative by launching video campaigns faster with end-to-end creative customization and ads’ automation.

“Cloudinary and Indivio share a passion for visual storytelling and for empowering brands to make better connections with their audiences. We’re absolutely thrilled to become Cloudinarians,” Dorward said in a press release. “Today, modern marketing teams are under tremendous pressure to deliver ever-increasing amounts of branded content in order to meet the expectations of audiences in a rapidly changing media landscape. Yet without the right tools it’s impossible for brands to create these visual stories at scale and to deliver the personalized experiences audiences expect."

Cloudinary will continue to fully support the Indivio product line. It also plans to leverage Indivio’s technology to develop a fully integrated video creative automation experience within the Cloudinary media experience platform.