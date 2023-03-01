The Gist

ChatGPT > humans? Resume Builder found that nearly half of US companies using ChatGPT have replaced workers with the AI chatbot since its debut in November.

Resume Builder found that nearly half of US companies using ChatGPT have replaced workers with the AI chatbot since its debut in November.

Companies using ChatGPT have reported significant cost savings, with 99% of them stating that they have saved money. Get to know ChatGPT — now. It is advisable for employees and job seekers to stay current with technological advancements such as ChatGPT, as employers are already expecting candidates to have experience with the AI chatbot.

ChatGPT will not replace humans in the workplace.

Oh, yes it will. And it has.

Resume Builder, a career site for creating resumes, released a survey Feb. 27 that found nearly half of companies using ChatGPT say it’s replaced workers. The survey, which polled 1,000 US business leaders, found that 48% of respondents say their companies have replaced workers with ChatGPT since the OpenAI generative artificial intelligence chatbot debuted in November.

The chatbot has set record numbers for user adoption and is already making an impact on customer experience and marketing professionals. And now, it’s apparently sending workers to the exit signs, according to this survey by Resume Builder.

More ChatGPT-Related Layoffs to Come?

And it’s not done. When asked if ChatGPT will lead to any workers being laid off by the end of 2023, 33% of business leaders say “definitely” while 26% say “probably,” according to the Resume Builder survey.

Further, within five years, 63% of business leaders say ChatGPT will “definitely” (32%) or “probably” (31%) lead to workers being laid off.

“Since this new technology is just ramping up in the workplace, workers need to surely be thinking of how it may affect the responsibilities of their current job,” Resume Builder Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller said in a blog post. “The results of this survey shows that employers are looking to streamline some job responsibilities using ChatGPT.”

Choosing ChatGPT over humans apparently has helped saved these businesses some significant cash. Overall, 99% of companies using ChatGPT say they’ve saved money, according to the survey:

48% have saved more than $50,000

11% have saved over $100,000

Nearly 25% have saved between $50,001 and $75,000

“The economic model for using ChatGPT is also evolving,” Haller said. “It will be interesting to see how this plays out in terms of savings as well as the reorg of certain jobs within the companies.”

Only Half of Companies Use ChatGPT? No Way

So it’s no surprise that Resume Builder also reports ChatGPT is used by nearly half of companies (49%) and that most (93%) plan to expand their use of the chatbot.

Or is it?

That 49% number actually seems low to us, based on what customer experience and marketing professionals have told us. For a technology with record numbers, we believe way more than half of companies are using it. One survey of 1,000 professionals likely doesn't tell the full picture.

How are business leaders using ChatGPT?

66% use it for writing code

58% use it for copywriting/content creation

57% for customer support

52% for creating summaries of meetings or documents

77% say it helps them write job descriptions, 66% draft interview requisitions and 65% respond to applicants.

Breakthrough Tech Like Generative AI: What's Your Next Move?

Ultimately, it’s not revolutionary or unprecedented to see or think about technology replacing humans in the workplace. Just drive through any major state highway or head to the local grocery store. Automation has ruled for decades.

What’s the best way to future-proof yourself as a customer experience and marketing leader during this revolution of generative AI? We’ll report more on that later, but for now, it’s probably a good bet to be good at using these tools.

Findings in Resume Builder's survey confirm this.

Around 92% of business leaders say having AI/chatbot experience is a plus in looking for a candidate, and 90% say it’s beneficial if the candidate has ChatGPT-specific experience. And here are some tools to get familiar with in the arena of AI and chatbots.

“Companies are already expecting candidates to have experience with ChatGPT,” Haller said. “The use of this technology is certainly something employees and candidates will want to stay current on. Job seekers certainly should add this skill if they have it to their resume, and employers should add it to their list of required or preferred skills if it’s something they expect from candidates. As seen throughout history, as technology evolves, workers’ skills need to evolve and change as well.”

