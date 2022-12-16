Drupal Launches Drupal 10, Integrate Partners With 6sense, More News

Drupal releases latest software upgrade, Integrate and 6sense partner up, Qualtrics announces XM platform innovations, more CX news.

Drupal, the open source content management system, has announced its launching the latest upgrade to its software, Drupal 10.

Company officials said Drupal 10 is built on the latest Symfony 6.2 version and features new tools, a new look and an upgraded platform that includes the Claro administration theme, the Olivero front-end theme, CKEditor 5 and more.

“Drupal 10 includes many new features that appeal to developers and content creators alike," Dries Buytaert, founder and project lead of Drupal, said in a statement. "A stronger developer and site builder experience combined with easier content authoring and editing make this a key update for all users. The path from Drupal 9 to 10 is easier than ever, so we anticipate organizations will want to move to the latest version quickly to gain its benefits.”

Appier Launches AIRIS for Martech Applications

Appier, an AI SaaS company, has announced the launch of AIRIS, an AI-powered CDP leveraging both AI and Machine Learning technologies.

This launch comes after its acquisition of Woopra in October and combines AIXON's user-centric predictive AI capabilities with Woopra's data analytics and data visualization.

Company officials said the name “AIRIS” is derived from the word "iris," which reflects its visualization features. It is available across Asia Pacific in English, Japanese and traditional Chinese.”

"We understand that obtaining insights from data in the shortest time possible is a major pain point for enterprises and marketers," Dr. Chih-Han Yu, CEO and co-founder of Appier, said in a statement. "... AIRIS will empower enterprises to achieve seamless data integration and fastest data-to-visualization and tailor prediction models to strengthen customer relationships and bring customer experiences to the next level."

GetResponse Acquires Recostream

GetResponse, an email marketing and marketing automation software company, has announced that it completed its acquisition of Recostream, an AI/ML technology company.

According to company officials, acquiring Recostream's technology gives GetResponse customers the ability to include AI product recommendations in their website and email activities without having to manage multiple platforms.

"We had a big dream: to build a state-of-the-art, real-time recommendation engine available to ecommerce sites of any size," Arkadiusz Drysch, co-founder and CTO of Recostream, said in a statement. Features include integration with any ecommerce platform, advanced recommendation models and transparent analytics.

The two companies started their partnership in late 2021. In January 2022, GetResponse started testing Recostream's solution and made the final decision to acquire the Recostream's technology in October 2022.

Nosto Acquires Findologic

Nosto, the leading Commerce Experience Platform (CXP), has announced its acquisition of the AI platform, Findologic, for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction follows Nosto’s acquisition of ecommerce search company, SearchNode, in January 2022, marking the second search technology deal for Nosto in 12 months. It also follows the purchase of user-generated content (UGC) platform Stackla in June 2021.

“The acquisition of Findologic demonstrates Nosto’s commitment to winning the product discovery market globally with our Commerce Experience Platform,” Jim Lofgren, CEO of Nosto said in a statement. “Our search and merchandising capabilities have expanded rapidly during the past years, and we have remained focused on successfully integrating the technology and teams, which has allowed us to bring impactful tools and technologies to our customers and partners globally.”

Integrate Partners With 6sense

Integrate, a B2B marketing company, has announced a partnership with 6sense.

Company officials said the partnership will allow joint customers to upload 6sense segments in Integrate’s Demand Acceleration Platform with automated list updates to connect and engage buyers across multiple channels including through content syndication, social media, digital and virtual and in-person events.

“Automatic delivery of dynamic AI insights to inform B2B marketing campaigns, even as buying behaviors change, represents cutting-edge revenue technology that we are delighted to offer our customers alongside Integrate,” Elliot Smith, head of partnerships at 6sense, said in a statement. “Customers on both sides will benefit greatly from this enhancement, and the 6sense partner ecosystem will be strengthened as a result.”

Qualtrics Announces XM Platform Innovations

Qualtrics, a software technology company, has announced new innovations to its XM Platform.

According to company officials, the enhanced XiD dashboard enables organizations to have greater flexibility and pull in different types of data including transactional data, demographic data and other experiential information such as sentiment, effort, emotion and intent.

“In a tightening economy, companies are looking for efficient, at-a-glance insights that can provide unique perspectives at scale so they can get to know their customers on a deeper level and automatically deliver tailored experiences,” Brad Anderson, Qualtrics president of products and engineering, said in a statement. “The breadth of data captured within XiD paired with its AI capabilities ensure incredible scale, empowering companies to connect the dots across each touchpoint of a user’s journey to uncover the insights needed to take quick and targeted action.”

MessageGears Raises $62M

MessageGears, a customer engagement platform, has announced the completion of a $62M growth financing round led by Long Ridge Equity Partners.

Company officials said the funds will be used to accelerate innovation of its technology platform, with an emphasis on bolstering its mobile channel capabilities, expanding its global presence and exploring acquisitions that align with its vision for the future.

Alongside the investment, Angad Singh of Long Ridge has joined MessageGears’ Board of Directors.

“At Long Ridge, we’ve long understood that enterprise brands have immense amounts of data about their customers. The challenge has been accessing the data within their marketing tech stack,” Singh said in a statement. “Given our thesis on the space, we were incredibly excited by MessageGears’ unique, warehouse-native approach to data.”

Zappi Raises $170M

Zappi, which produces consumer insights, has announced it raised $170 million in growth capital led by Sumeru Equity Partners. Company officials said the investment will go to platform innovations and expanding data sets across new markets, verticals and categories — in addition to funding global team expansion.

“Today, only 3% of the market research industry is digitized. The other 97% is controlled by service-based incumbents that are slow, expensive, analog and don’t fit the needs of creators,” Steve Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Zappi said in a statement. We’re driving innovation in the century-old industry with a platform that acts as a single source of truth for the modern enterprise, where creators have the right insights at their fingertips to inform every decision.”

CapTech Advances Status Within AWS Partner Network

CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech Consulting), which offers customer experience consulting among other services, has announced that they’ve achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners are organizations recognized for proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience.

According to company officials, to attain Advanced Tier Partner status, CapTech met several AWS technical requirements, including AWS certifications, capabilities and implementations — as well as AWS technical and business professional training accreditations.

“We are excited to work with AWS to help our clients reach new frontiers through the cloud. When used for innovation and growth, the possibilities the cloud presents are limitless,” CapTech CEO Andy Sofish said in a statement. “By becoming an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, our consultants are uniquely positioned to leverage the latest AWS products and services and support our clients at each level of cloud maturity.”