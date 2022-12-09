Chattermill Secures $26M, Audiense Acquires SOPRISM, More News

Chattermill adds $26 million, Patronix names new CMO, Brightloom announces partnerships, more CX news.

Chattermill Gains $26M

Chattermill, a customer intelligence platform, has announced it gained $26 Million in Series B funding led by the venture capital firm, Beringea.

Company officials said the money will go toward expansion across the US and Europe and to grow its platform capabilities.

“Building a customer experience strategy for large businesses is incredibly difficult and it must be data-driven. Today, CX plays a huge part in any business's success — especially in these challenging economic times,” Mikhail Dubov, CEO & co-founder of Chattermill, said in a statement. “Our goal is that our AI is able to analyze over a billion pieces of customer feedback for our clients.”

In other customer experience and marketing software news ...

Audiense Acquires SOPRISM

Audiense, a social marketing platform focused on Twitter analytics, has announced the acquisition of SOPRISM, the digital consumer insight tool. As part of the acquisition, Audiense will merge the SOPRISM team and product into the existing platform.

Company officials said the acquisition of SOPRISM will enhance innovation, enable compliant access to audience insights across Facebook and Instagram, provide new audience definitions to enhance data segmentation and ultimately inform marketing operations.

Paytronix Appoints Pamela Robertson to CMO

Paytronix Systems, Inc., a digital guest experience platform, has announced that Pamela Robertson has been named chief marketing officer (CMO). According to company officials, in her new role, Robertson will work to extend Paytronix’s brand, subject matter expertise and solutions into the market.

Robertson comes to Paytronix from Boston-based CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc. where she served as vice president/head of marketing.

“Paytronix welcomes Pamela Robertson to its executive team at a time when marketing is integral to our brand’s success,” Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix, said in a statement. “Pamela has demonstrated overall excellence as a software company CMO as well as specific domain knowledge of the restaurant and retail verticals. We look forward to having her onboard here at Paytronix.”

Related Article: ACL Digital Acquires AFour Technologies, Yahoo Selects AWS, More News

Brightloom Partnership to Engage Customers

Brightloom, an automation technology company, has announced a series of strategic partnerships, integrations and product updates to its Customer Growth Platform (CGP).

Company officials said that in addition to a continuing relationship with existing customers Ruby Tuesday and El Pollo Loco, Brightloom has onboarded new customers including Honeybrains and R&R BBQ — and introduced new partnerships with Lunchbox.io and Utiliti.

“Now more than ever, restaurant operators must make every customer interaction count,” Kellie Zimmerman, president and chief revenue officer at Brightloom, said in a statement. “Every brand we speak with is looking to supercharge their existing martech stack. From our foundational SmartSegments to navigating the new frontier of Web3, the Brightloom team is laser focused on forging strategic partnerships and scaling the CGP platform to help restaurants acquire, engage, and retain their customers more efficiently and effectively.”

ConvoPLUS Completes Investment in Crowdfunding Round

ConvoPLUS, a social-CRM software company, has announced its completion of an investment tour after collecting more than $2 million on the crowdfunding platform Fonangels.

In addition to the cash infusion, company officials said ConvoPLUS also agreed to enter into a strategic partnership with Alternatif SuperApp, a digital wallet application, during the investment process.

“ConvoPLUS currently provides services in 10 languages, regardless of location. In addition, it closely follows all developing technologies and can be integrated into all technologies quickly thanks to its modular structure,” Emre Tuncer, ConvoPLUS CEO, said in a statement. “Even though the market target is not quite mature today, customer relations in Metaverse have also become one of the services of ConvoPLUS. While making customer relations enjoyable with the Gamification method, it also supports process management such as badge points that contribute to user motivation.”

Social Strategy1 Promotes Amanda Roser to VP

Social Strategy1, a digital and social marketing firm, has announced the promotion of Amanda Roser to vice president of marketing and operations.

Company officials said as part of the company’s leadership team, Roser will oversee all aspects of client service delivery and supervise all employees related to client service delivery. Prior to joining Social Strategy1, Roser held leadership positions with several marketing agencies and companies including TechTarget, Bluebottlebiz and Reach Local.

“I am pleased to announce Amanda’s promotion to vice president,” Dennis Stoutenburgh, president and CEO at Social Strategy1, said in a statement. “Amanda has been instrumental in the Company’s recent growth. Through her strategic focus and dedication to superior client outcomes and commitment to the company, she has proven to be an exceptional leader. I look forward to reaching new levels of client success and growth and with her increased leadership role.”

Related Article: Contentstack Raises $80M, Optimizely Launches DXP on Microsoft Azure, More News

Rokt Announces Valuation Increased to $2.4B

Rokt, an ecommerce technology and software company, has announced a secondary transaction led by Square Peg and Wellington Management that has increased Rokt’s valuation to $2.4 billion.

“Despite broader market declines in valuations, we continue to see rapid growth in Rokt driven by new ecommerce partners and an uplift from advertisers,” Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt said in a statement. “Due to the challenging economic climate, ecommerce companies are focusing on more relevant customer experiences that improve economics and deliver new revenue.”

Frame AI Raises $7.6M

Frame AI, an AI platform company, has announced today that it raised $7.6 million in funding led by iG20 Ventures. Company officials said the money will go towards accelerating growth, expand sales and to deepen Frame’s capabilities in combining natural language and event data to better understand customer journeys.

“In this economic environment, companies are laser focused on operational efficiency, but customer support effort remains a black box of averages,” Max Schultz, head of sales at Frame AI, said in a statement. “Dynamic Cost Attribution allows leaders to attach a true dollar figure to the unique drivers of spend in their customer operations, while the rest of the Frame platform automates solutions to those inefficiencies.”

Along with the funding, Frame AI announced the appointment of a new chief commercial officer, David Honig, former SVP of sales at Dynamic Signal.

Alliant Integrates With Yahoo ConnectID

Alliant, a marketing data co-op, today announced that it has partnered with Yahoo to support Yahoo ConnectID, the company’s cookieless identity solution. Company officials said advertisers using Yahoo ConnectID can now ingest and activate Alliant’s syndicated audiences for cookieless, privacy-compliant targeting.

“Alliant’s core tenant has been privacy-by-design for more than two decades, so we’re always evaluating solutions that help extend the utility of our audiences while adhering to the highest privacy policy standards,” JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, president and CEO at Alliant, said in a statement. “Yahoo has recognized the need to preserve addressability and reach consumers in environments where there is no cookie. Alliant is confident that its audience segments will provide scale and quality and meet privacy standards in partnership with Yahoo.”