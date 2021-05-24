Google Cloud and PayPal have announced they are expanding their relationship to further accelerate PayPal's digital transformation and evolving customer needs. Under this partnership, Google Cloud will provide both infrastructure and analytics capabilities to support PayPal's growth, in an effort to help the company process transactional data on a massive scale.

PayPal has seen big growth since it became an independent company in 2015. Now it endeavors to scale its infrastructure globally, while also creating new products and services for customers. PayPal is moving more of its core infrastructure to Google Cloud as a major step forward in its hybrid cloud strategy. One key reason for this shift, the surge in digital commerce and user traffic triggered by the global pandemic, which led to a 24% spike in PayPal's total active customer accounts. As of the end of Q1 2021, PayPal is now totalling 392 million active users.

With Google Cloud's infrastructure solutions, PayPal added capacity to their infrastructure. With the majority of its online transactional data residing in its SAP S/4HANA database, PayPal was able to leverage SAP's Financial Products Subledger, delivered at massive scale on Google Cloud, to quickly process transactions at high volume, while analyzing purchasing trends at volume with low latency.

Zoom Adds New All-in-One Events Platform for Virtual Experiences to Its Product Lineup

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has announced that its latest feature known as Zoom Events, an all-in-one platform, will be available this summer. Zoom Events will combine the experience and scalability of Zoom meetings, chat, and video webinars into one comprehensive solution for event organizers, aimed at providing the ability to produce ticketed, live events for internal or external audiences of any size.

Zoom Events offers something for a variety of use cases — from enabling large businesses to manage and host internal events like all-hands and sales summits and external events like user conferences. Smaller businesses and entrepreneurs have been using OnZoom to create, host, and monetize events including fitness and cooking classes, theatrical presentations, and more. As part of the launch of Zoom Events, OnZoom, currently in Beta, will be rebranded and folded into Zoom Events, and can be either private, or searched and explored publicly.

Klaviyo Adds 3M in Funding Following Surge in Demand for the Platform

Klaviyo, a customer data and marketing automation platform, has announced that it has raised a $320 million Series D round of funding.

In addition to the company's $200 million Series C financing in November 2020, this new financing puts the company value at $9.15 billion on a pre-money basis. It also brings Klaviyo's total funding to date to over $675 million. This latest round was led by new investor, Sands Capital. Other new investors in the platform include Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Whale Rock Capital Management, ClearBridge Investments, Lone Pine Capital, Owl Rock Capital, Glynn Capital, and Keith Block (former co-CEO of Salesforce), with participation from existing investors Accel and Summit Partners, according to a press release.

Klaviyo's platform aims to provide data analytics by applying AI and machine learning to pull in customer data. From there, the platform generates audience insights while it automates and customizes relevant communications, advertising and marketing campaigns. Klaviyo's software integrates with prominent ecommerce platforms like Shopify, Magento, BigCommerce, Stripe, and WooCommerce.

Taboola and Oracle Moat Partner To Deliver Video Ad Analytics

Native advertising platform Taboola announced a collaboration on May 11 with Oracle Moat Measurement, the Austin-based tech company's analytics suite for measuring advertising performance across digital and TV campaigns. The new partnership aims to give advertisers more control and transparency in working with Taboola to deliver ads natively across the web.

Oracle Moat Analytics is now integrated into Taboola Ads, Taboola's media buying platform used by 13,000 brands and media agencies. Advertisers will now be able to see how their video campaigns are performing, including impressions, viewability and completion rate.

"Advertisers deserve clear proof that their investments are paying off," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola in a press release statement. "As we continue to innovate around formats and placements, bringing sophistication to the way we measure is equally as important.”

Amazon Announces Lawsuit To Combat Fraudulent Affiliate Marketing Schemes

In an attempt to curb fraudulent activities from outside parties, Amazon has filed a federal lawsuit in the Western District of Washington against a group of unnamed individuals for operating an illegal advertising scheme. The scheme in question involves the outside parties using text messages and fake surveys as part of an affiliate marketing campaign with no real connection to Amazon. Using phony text message campaigns that drive traffic to advertisers and their websites, the communication is designed to trick unsuspecting consumers to click on a link by using Amazon’s name and offering recipients “rewards” or other “gifts.”

Victims are then redirected to a website to take a survey, which promises a reward for participation. After clicking through for their reward, they are sent on to online marketers, advertisers and websites to buy products or services that have no relation to Amazon, driving profits from fees paid to them by affiliate marketing networks and advertisers for the click-through traffic that is generated.

The suit enables Amazon to expand its investigation and protect consumers from fraud. Amazon invests significant resources into protecting customers and preserving its brand. The company has already filed five lawsuits against fraudulent affiliate marketing schemes, won multiple injunctions in court to stop the illegal activities, and entered settlements with seven parties in which they agreed to stop their campaigns and pay in excess of $1.5 million in damages.

Smartly.io Acquires Viralspace.ai, Bringing AI-Powered Insight to Social Media Advertising Platform

Smartly.io has announced its acquisition of Viralspace.ai, a startup in artificial intelligence-driven creative optimization for digital advertising. Combining AI and machine learning creative capabilities with Smartly.io’s digital advertising automation platform, brands will have the capability to make more data-driven decisions about their ad creatives with bespoke insights.

Viralspace.ai, built by Stanford University graduates Hiro Tien, Apoorva Dornadula, and Michelle Lu, uses AI to replace guesswork with data-driven decisions. Apple’s release of iOS 14 underscores the need for optimizing creative performance,” said Kristo Ovaska, CEO and co-founder, Smartly.io in a press statement. “When the algorithms brands have long relied on are failing them, creativity becomes an increasingly valuable lever to pull. It’s the silver bullet needed to drive performance, but powerful performance improvement requires superior technology. With our acquisition of Viralspace.ai, we’re gaining a tailored solution that can help drive greater creative intelligence to a degree of sophistication unseen elsewhere in the market.”

Khoros Brings More Power to Digital Leaders With AI-Powered Insights and Innovation to Drive Deeper Connection and Exceptional CX

Khoros, a company specializing in digital-first customer engagement software and services has announced its 2021 Spring Innovation Release. The release features new capabilities across the platform, including AI-powered tools for online communities, customer insights, and workflows for paid and organic social media efforts.

"At Khoros, we understand the power of building strong digital relationships with customers. The interactions and insights from these relationships have become critical to business growth and improving CX and were a focal point in our Spring Innovation Release," said Sejal Amin, CTO at Khoros in a press statement. "Today, we’re proud to launch new technology across our platform that enables companies to enhance their customer relationships with new technology that fosters healthy digital communities, more efficient collaboration, and quicker CX insights to create customers for life."

