What a busy week for generative AI! As AI takes the world by storm, so do related issues and regulations. This is just part of the news concerning AI and other topics from this past week on CMSWire. Read on for stories on our CMSWire CONNECT conference and how to tailor to Gen Z and more:
Learning Opportunities
European Union Pioneers Landmark AI Regulation Jennifer Torres | May 12. The European Parliament is advancing with potentially groundbreaking AI regulations, aiming to ban high-risk systems and enforce stricter rules on AI developers. A final vote on these first-of-their-kind global rules is expected in June.
PaLM 2 and More: Google Unveils Latest AI Advances at This Year's I/O Conference Jennifer Torres | May 11. Google showcased its latest AI breakthroughs, updates and new offerings at the Google I/O 2023 conference. Highlights include the launch of PaLM 2, the introduction of multiple Pixel products and enhancements to existing products.
4 Ways to Tailor the Customer Experience for Gen Z Scott Clark | May 11. Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012, is the largest, most diverse, and digitally savvy generation. With their tech abilities come high expectations, which businesses must prioritize when Gen Z is a target audience.
Creative Thinking and Technical Chops: The Dynamic Chief Marketing Officer Raleigh Butler | May 9. The 2023 "State of the CMO" report by CMSWire reveals that creative thinking remains a top skill for marketing leaders as well as technical skills. Multiple CMOs provided their thoughts on the findings, agreeing and discussing their personal experiences with each.
Twitter's Lawsuit and Italy's Resolved Ban: Implications for the Future of Generative AI Scott Clark | May 9. OpenAI's generative AI application, ChatGPT, has sparked controversy, with co-founder Elon Musk threatening to sue the organization for using Twitter data in its training. Amidst concerns such as copyright infringement, several countries have banned the use of ChatGPT (Italy recently lifted its ban).
The Changing Tides of CX and EX: A Deep Dive into CONNECT 2023 | May 12. Attendees at the 2023 CONNECT Conference stressed the importance of organizational values, omnichannel communication and using AI to compete.
Hype, Time Machines & Health Care: Insights From Scott Galloway's CONNECT Conference Keynote | May 12. Scott Galloway's 2023 CONNECT conference keynote reveals overhyped businesses, real disruption opportunities and the value of saving time.
