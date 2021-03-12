PHOTO: stockfotocz

Progress, a digital customer experience software provider, has announced the latest release of the Progress Sitefinity Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Sitefinity 13.3. New to this update is Progress' long-term support for Sitefinity, which gives customers four years or more of extended version support. Company officials said the updated software also provides streamlined developer tooling and advanced analytics, personalization and optimization.

Specifically, the software includes the ability to:

Define user groups by business units.

Pinpoint engaged prospects with extended lead scoring options, negative lead scoring and common touchpoint reporting for personas.

Monitor the progress of all scheduled tasks and automatically detect and restart a task that has been halted due to an application recycle or system shutdown.

Access page management, content editing, taxonomy and digital asset management (images, videos, documents and files).

The Progress Sitefinity digital experience platform is available today.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

ON24 Adds Pro Level to Events Software

ON24, a digital marketing and events software provider, has announced the addition of Virtual Conference Pro. The new events solution comes on top of the Virtual Conference Enterprise edition.



The events software includes custom event tracks, multimedia content and personalized attendee experiences. Other capabilities include attendee networking, requesting a meeting or demo, chat and surveys. ON24 officials say the software integrates audience engagement data with marketing automation tools and CRM. They also integrate with the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Connect.

Virtual Conference Professional is available now.

LogMeIn Announces CX Product Bundling

LogMeIn, a customer experience software provider, has released updates to its unified communications and collaboration (UCC) product, GoToConnect, including a new mobile experience and updates to its cloud contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions. The company has also released native integrations with Microsoft Teams, and bundling options that bring together other LogMeIn products like LastPass, GoToWebinar, GoToAssist and more.

The UCC platform supports the ability for users to connect and collaborate with their colleagues in virtual work environments. GoToConnect provides safeguarded communication with layered authentication and encryption networks.

New GoToConnect features include:

An updated mobile experience, including features such as Find Me and Follow Me, Advance Call Flip, shared extensions and voicemail transcriptions.

Contact center options, including access to configurable permissions, customized pause reasons and a new 60-day free trial offer.

GoTo Admin, designed to deliver a single administration portal from which to manage users, licenses, and settings for multiple products.

Native integrations with Microsoft Teams.

Kitewheel Introduces Journey as a Service

Kitewheel, a provider for customer journey orchestration and analytics, has announced its new journey as a service (JaaS) offering. Company officials said this is an expansion of services designed for mid-market businesses looking to deploy customer journey management tools for the first time. Business will be able to leverage Kitewheel’s methodologies and technology through the JaaS offering to guide their customers from initial point of contact to points of engagement, purchase, service and loyalty, according to company officials.

Kitewheel has developed five different JaaS packages, including the Essentials-1 offering, with just one journey, a 1 million customer limit , and a suite of business rules and performance metrics. The Enterprise level has unlimited journeys, users and connections as well as system API access.

Flatfile Raises $35 Million in Series A Funding

Flatfile, a customer data onboarding software company, has announced $35 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Scale Venture Partners, with participation from Workday Ventures, and previous investors including Afore Capital, Google's AI-focused venture fund, Gradient Ventures and Two Sigma Ventures.

This brings the company’s total funding to nearly $45 million, $42.6 million of which has been raised in the last year. This latest infusion of capital will be used to accelerate the company’s expansion of its all-remote workforce, along with continued product development.

Flatfile provides software that helps businesses automate the way they onboard customer data. Customers can ingest, normalize and validate data from third parties.

Talkdesk Hires New Execs

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center provider, has announced the appointment of three senior executives. The appointments, effective immediately, include:

Anthony (Tony) Barbone has been appointed as Talkdesk’s first chief revenue officer. Previously, Barbone was senior vice president of Talkdesk global sales, responsible for execution of the company’s direct and indirect sales strategy.

Kieran King has been appointed Talkdesk chief customer officer. King joined Talkdesk one year ago as senior vice president of customer success, later adding Talkdesk professional services.

Marco Costa has been appointed Talkdesk international chief operating officer. Costa’s four-year tenure with Talkdesk included a stint most recently as general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Talkdesk offers the Talkdesk CX Cloud, an end-to-end customer experience solution that focuses on contact center operations.

