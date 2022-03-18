Protiviti, a business consulting firm, has launched Protiviti Digital. Company officials say the offering will help firms with customer experience strategies that include building customer journeys and connecting technology, marketing, finance and operations.

“Protiviti Digital was formed out of a distinct recognition of the relationship between advanced technology, effective operations and strong customer experiences, and is a natural extension of our current client services,” Cory Gunderson, executive vice president, global solutions of Protiviti, said in a press release. “Protiviti Digital is part of our strategy to expand our end-to-end digital offerings to help our clients leverage the power of data, enabling technologies and other means to facilitate exceptional customer experiences for their customers.”

Joan Smith, managing director, will lead efforts to support Protiviti Digital.

“Over the past few years, transformations on the digital customer side have operated separately from the operational modernization of organizations. We have reached a nexus where these two things need to happen in parallel,” Smith said. “The current supply chain shortages and quickly shifting customer preferences underscore the pivotal role of strong digital solutions for long-term business resilience and staying competitive in today’s disruptive marketplace.”

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Salesforce Announces Customer 360 for Health Innovations

Salesforce announced some enhancements to Salesforce Customer 360 for Health.

The updates include:

Patient Care Coordination: Enabled by Slack, care teams and healthcare organizations can access apps and connect with colleagues and patients through alerts, messages and workflows.

Enabled by Slack, care teams and healthcare organizations can access apps and connect with colleagues and patients through alerts, messages and workflows. Patient Virtual Care: Providers can schedule check-ins with patients remotely.

Providers can schedule check-ins with patients remotely. Patient Unified Health Scoring: Get clinical data and non-clinical data and take action.

Get clinical data and non-clinical data and take action. Patient Data Platform: Connects enterprise data.

“Salesforce’s new innovations will enable organizations to provide care from anywhere, and offer insight into clinical and medical risks at the population level,” Amit Khanna, SVP of Health Cloud of Salesforce, said in a press release. “We’re excited to empower healthcare and life sciences organizations with the technology they need to personalize service and communications at scale by keeping patient-centric experiences top of mind.”

Related Article: LinkedIn Acquires Oribi, Jivox Debuts Digital Commerce Marketing, More News

Capital D Leads Investment in Phrasee

Capital D, a private equity fund manager, has acquired a majority stake of 64% in Phrasee. The company also got investments from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Keyhaven Capital Partners and family offices.

Officials at the capital D consortium like Phrasee's "compelling AI-powered language generation platform." London-based Phrasee is 7 years old and offers capabilities in customer communication through brand language optimization. It boosts email, SMS, web and social media campaigns.

Capital D wants to support customer-journey touchpoints, media channels, enterprise sales, customer success and software vendor partnerships. It wants to support Phrasee's growth in the US.

Daryl Cohen, partner, capital D, said in a press release, "Phrasee has developed a compelling AI-powered language generation platform that is revolutionizing the way companies are engaging with their customers in real-time. We are proud to become Phrasee's partner and believe we can add material value in supporting its continued success."

Related Article: Sitecore Nets $1.2 Billion Investment, Acquia Debuts Digital Commerce, More News

Terminus Launches Connected Account Experiences

Terminus, an account-based engagement platform, has launched Connected Account Experiences. The platform provides first-party data to boost connections with target buyers. It also features connected TV and audio ads and integrations.

Features include:

Terminus Identify, a visitor identification system

Terminus CTV and Audio to run ads on streaming services

Integrations with Outreach, Salesloft and Slack

“Today’s marketers need an ABM strategy that engages buyers with personalized touchpoints and connected account experiences across all channels and across the full funnel,” Tim Kopp, CEO of Terminus, said in a press release. “With Connected Account Experiences, Terminus enables marketers to identify their buyers wherever they are, reach them on any screen they use and engage them with the marketing and sales automation tools their teams use every day.”