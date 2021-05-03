Talkdesk, the contact center as a service (CCaS) provider, announced a deepened integration with Microsoft last week geared at streamlining the experience for contact center workers. The integration, which synchronizes data between Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Talkdesk contact center data, makes it possible for contact center agents to work from one screen to access click-to-call among other features as well as contextual data while working with customers.

With Talkdesk completely integrated within the Microsoft Dynamics experience, specialists “can seamlessly handle cases from a single screen, leveraging click-to-call, screen pops and other features to quickly and efficiently resolve customer enquiries,” according to the company's statement. Access to interaction history allows specialists to personalize customer interactions, while the automated data syncing aims to save specialists time and prevent inaccuracies in data.

"In more closely pairing Talkdesk CX Cloud with Microsoft Dynamics 365, we’re putting deep contextual data at their [customers] fingertips, giving them a powerful tool for building comprehensive and remarkably personalized customer journeys," said Charanya Kannan, Talkdesk’s chief product officer, in the company's statement.

The announcement builds on existing integrations between the two companies and will pave the way for future enhancements and additional integrations across other Microsoft products. The Talkdesk solution is now available through the Microsoft AppSource. The Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration is also accessible via the Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace, which features one-click access to more than 80 offerings including out-of-the-box integrations, applications, services and hardware.

Adobe Adds New Features To Adobe Experience Manager

This week, Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product at Adobe, announced in a blog post, new Adobe Experience Manager capabilities aiming to combat issues plaguing customer experience management, like losing touch with what appeals to customers and the impact felt by siloed thinking and decision-making that disrupts the customer journey. These capabilities allow for “swift creation of digital assets for various personas through artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, and democratizing access to only the best content across the enterprise,” according to the aforementioned blog post.

To help increase organizational content velocity, Creative Cloud-powered content automation of Adobe Experience Manager Assets are now available as a cloud service. The newly added features let users take advantage of popular editing features from Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, including Lightroom filters that users can apply at scale within Experience Manager Assets, the ability to record a series of Photoshop actions and apply them on assets, Auto-tone, Auto-straighten, Image Cutout, Smart Object Replace and more, said Adobe.

“We’re excited about the limitless possibilities of this upcoming integration between Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Manager Assets, said Jeffrey Lash, Creative Operations Lead at UnderArmour, in a customer statement. “At UnderArmour, my team is constantly running Photoshop Actions to batch tasks like applying watermark, resampling image size, converting color profile, applying specific filter or layer effect and other related tasks. Being able to tap into these functions natively within Experience Manager Assets will not only save significant time and resources, but also allow us to manage a single source of truth for our best assets.”

Adobe Announces CDP Built For First-Party Data

Adobe has announced an updated Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP), an application built for first-party data-driven customer acquisition and engagement. Adobe Real-Time CDP helps brands activate customer data to manage entire customer profiles and journeys in one system, without the need for third-party cookies.

Consumers today are more attentive to the data they share, which has resulted in a myriad of privacy regulations globally. Meanwhile, as expectations for personalized brand experiences remain at an all-time high, third-party cookies, which marketers have relied on to track unknown visitors, will no longer be supported in browsers. By adopting a first-party data strategy, companies are still able to provide customers with the most relevant, personalized experience by only using the information that customers choose to share.

“As consumers, we now expect personalized brand experiences while being in control of the data we share,” said Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations at Adobe in a statement. “With Adobe Real-time CDP, we are partnering with brands to deliver relevant, responsive and respectful experiences through first-party data.”

Stratifyd Launches New No-Code AI Solutions To Help Identify Data Blind Spots and Automate Data Discovery Across CX

This week Stratifyd announced Stratifyd Solutions, a no-code Smart AI offering designed to help today’s businesses that lack the time and resources to quickly uncover insights and drive value from experience, operational, and behavioral data. By allowing anyone to tap into old and new data sources, businesses can uncover cost-saving, revenue-generating insights, and even automate actions with ease.

These individual solutions include:



Stratifyd for Customer Experience and VoC

Stratifyd for Contact Center Experience

Stratifyd for Product Experience

Stratifyd for Digital Experience

Stratifyd for Medical Insights

MessageBird Acquires US-based SparkPost for $600m

MessageBird, an omnichannel communications provider, announced that it is set to acquire US-based SparkPost, a predictive email intelligence platform. The acquisition is estimated to be worth $600 million, and should close in Q2.

MessageBird sees the acquisition as an important step in expanding into the the US market and increasing its global reach.

The future of communications isn’t siloed — it’s omnichannel,” said Robert Vis, CEO of MessageBird in a statement. “Our acquisition of SparkPost will further strengthen our ability to serve customers through email as a powerful value channel, and with the most contextual, relevant information. We’re also enthusiastic to expand our global business into the US market and leverage the acquisition as a logical and exciting next step in our mission to be the leading platform of choice for businesses to communicate with their customers on any channel, globally.”

Channels that clients can get to by means of the stage as of now incorporate Live-talk, Video, SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google Business Messages, Apple Business Chat, Voice, Messenger, WeChat, RCS, Line, and Telegram. All around the world, email remains the biggest business correspondence channel by volume, and this acquisition will bring the email sending and deliverability stage into the MessageBird suite.