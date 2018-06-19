PHOTO: Brooke Cagle

Offering consumers a positive digital shopping experience can have an impact on your customer experience (CX), loyalty and sales. And if you sell your products internationally, remember that your foreign customers have the same expectations as your domestic ones: They want great customer and user experiences.

If you try to cut corners, you risk falling behind your competitors. On the other hand, if you provide your international buyers with an online shopping experience that is indistinguishable from their usual native experience, you may start seeing increases in revenue in no time.

Language Isn’t the Only Barrier

Providing a great experience for your foreign customers starts with language and translation, but that’s just the beginning.

As your international customers go through the purchase journey, they’re faced with many hurdles. If your prices are listed in your domestic currency, they will have to convert the prices into their own currencies. And if you sell shoes, they will have to do conversions for sizes. They must also take the cost of shipping into account when they compare your prices with those of suppliers in their own countries.

If you sell products overseas, you will have to undertake a translation and localization effort to overcome such barriers, so that the purchasing process for buyers from other countries is straightforward and your customers enjoy a smooth shopping experience.

Lost in Translation

A few years ago, The Telegraph reported that U.K. exporters faced an ecommerce language barrier in doing business with customers in other European countries. According to the Telegraph, while English is the most commonly used second language, internet users said they were much less likely to use their foreign language skills for ecommerce than they were for general browsing.

In other words, most people prefer to shop for products in their own language — the one that they fully understand and use most efficiently. You get a sense of the scope of the problem that presents to ecommerce companies when you consider that more than 6,500 languages are spoken by 7 billion people worldwide and the European Union itself has 24 officially recognized languages.

The 2011 Telegraph article was reporting on the findings of a Flash Eurobarometer report titled “User Language Preferences Online,” which was based on a survey of 13,752 internet users across 27 EU member states conducted by Gallup on behalf of the EU’s Information Society and Media Directorate-General. In one of the study’s key findings, 42 percent of the respondents said they have never bought online in a foreign language.