Tag manager features have improved over the years to provide marketers with many options for what to include in tags. Marketers can record website or web app activities, from a button clicked to download a whitepaper to how long someone watches a video. Newer tag manager features are encapsulating consumer behavior onsite or within an app with more nuance than before.

Among the latest is trigger groups in Google Tag Manager. A trigger group evaluates the conditions of two or more selected triggers, then fires only after all of the selected triggers have been activated at least once.

Why is this an advantage? To appreciate this, you need to understand what a trigger is and what it does within a tag manager.

What Do Tag Management Triggers Do?

Triggers are tag manager switches that prompt an action when someone activates a specific website or web app element. They are the means by which a tag manager “listens” for certain page events, such as button clicks, form submissions or page loads. A trigger is paired to a specific webpage element.

Trigger groups allow a sequence of triggers to be associated with a series of page elements that receive customer attention. That arrangement can help confirm that people are really capturing the message of a video or understand what preliminary content leads to a whitepaper download.

Working With Google Tag Manager Trigger Groups

Administrators can configure trigger groups when creating new triggers in the tag manager admin page. After selecting Trigger Configuration, choose Trigger Group. At that point admins can select two or more triggers from the container, using the “plus” button in the menu to add each triigger.

Admins can select multiple instances of the same trigger by selecting the plus button and clicking the desired trigger for the number of times you want the event to occur before firing the trigger group. Click save to group this configuration.

Trigger Groups Remove Some of the Guesswork

The trigger group feature was unavailable when tag managers were first introduced. At that time, analysts reviewed metrics associated with tag activity, to a certain extent guessing which content on the page caught a visitor’s attention. But as consumers interact with brands on a much more complicated level than before, the guessing game has become harder.

Trigger groups represent a definite step up in measurement strategy. New capabilities have made more specific attribution measurement and better revelations of customer behavior possible. Remarketing pixels, for example, allow ads for content shared on platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter to act as a reminder to visit a site or use an app. Such reminders lead to better click-through rates and ultimately better sales. Capturing these triggers helps establish which content is spurring action, which is going ignored and which needs improvement. Every site element that is tagged can turn into an opportunity for understanding how today’s consumers encounter your content.

If you want better measurement plan but don’t know where to start, trigger groups are a straightforward way to get to that effective measurement plan.