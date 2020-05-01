PHOTO: Jakob Owens

Delivering truly personalized content is critical to building relationships with current or prospective customers. Beyond that, it’s what people are starting to expect. According to Accenture, 91% of customers say they are more likely to shop with brands that provide offers and recommendations that are relevant to them. Visual experiences tailored to your customer’s interests, lifestyle or habits greatly increase the impact of that content, as well as the likelihood that a viewer will respond.

One way that marketers can meet these expectations of relevancy is by using video as a unique way to augment personalization efforts. A HubSpot study found that personalized calls to action (CTA) on websites performed 202% better than more generic ones. Given video is now one of the most effective ways to communicate with consumers, it has great potential to draw viewers in and spark engagement, if personalized. As a B2B example, a technology provider delivered 20 personalized videos to final-stage prospects in need of a “nudge,” which led to 15 of the 20 deals closing before the end of that quarter.

While the granularity of one-to-one personalization is attainable, it’s not a realistic starting point for many businesses today. The good news is, one-to-small group outreach is a great strategy and one that should be embraced as organizations create and distribute engaging video content. Plus, with technology available to marketers as they build video campaigns, personalization can feel baked in, enabling customers to explore on their own terms.

Audience Segmentation Is a Good First Step

Since it’s not always possible to create fully individualized campaigns for each unique viewer, marketers can segment audiences as a way to present strong and compelling communication that feels personalized. These segments should be based on the customer data that companies already have, such as age, gender, location, behavior and more. MailChimp found recipients are 75% more likely to click on emails with segmented campaigns than non-segmented campaigns, meaning the content is more relevant and valuable to them. A good segmentation strategy can target the exact right audience, leading to strong video campaigns as a result.

We see these segmented videos accomplished in creative ways across different industries. For example, real estate companies show homes and the surrounding community by engaging with users interested in a particular area, like this New York Times video showcasing the Queens neighborhood of Jackson Heights. Retailers are starting to announce new product launches with video, targeting customers based on a particular segment, which is what Swiss watch company IWC Schaffhausen did to promote its new watch line.

The Future Is Bright — and Personalized

Moving forward, we can expect to see the use of fun and exciting technology to offer interactivity options for video personalization. As customers look for immersive visual experiences online — especially in times like the present when so much of life is happening virtually — it will be even more important for marketers to use augmented reality (AR), 360-degree views and shoppable videos to create an interactive online journey that, again, feels personalized and relevant.

AR will become increasingly prevalent to create customer engagement and build brand awareness. AR uniquely pulls people in with an immersive format that allows the user to engage with video on a personal level. By non-intrusively entering into each individual’s real-world environment, brands can blend the digital and physical worlds in a video format that automatically creates a personalized experience.

360-degree product videos are another way brands can personalize the online experience. These product views allow shoppers to virtually see every angle of a product in full detail, which is especially useful for items with a variety of features and craftsmanship like jewelry or watches. By getting a close-up view of a recommended item, customers can carefully select the piece just right for them.

What’s more, shoppable videos, or “shoppertainment,” will become a powerful way to grab consumers’ attention in a seamless and entertaining way while showcasing products. What’s more, the featured products can be easily accessed through a pop-up window without ever having to leave the original video itself, providing powerful data on engagement and click-through rates.

For example, take a look at this cinematic shoppable video by Ted Baker. Its fantastical holiday film is filled with clickable shoppable gifts that pop up on the screen as the video takes you through a highly visual and appealing story. Viewers are much more likely to click on the items to learn more when they’re presented in this fun and engaging format. And the data gleaned from what consumers are clicking on will only serve to enhance future personalized experiences.

Meaningful interactions with customers can be driven through attention-grabbing videos that are targeted to each segment, as well as those that feel personalized because of ease of use and interactivity. By personalizing video campaigns and trying out new production methods for visual content on their sites, marketers have a real opportunity to build customer loyalty and unlock valuable buyer insights in the process. The more marketers learn about what resonates and how customers engage, the more effective they’ll be at creating the experiences customers now expect.

