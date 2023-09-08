The Gist

While Google Analytics had many marketers scurrying to meet the transition deadline to GA4 this year, marketers should also consider this pivotal moment in digital marketing to adjust their analytics on other platforms. If they are using video, then YouTube Studio Analytics should be at the top of the consideration list.

Over the last few years, marketers have placed YouTube Studio Analytics into their measurement plan as they host more videos in their YouTube accounts. Reviewing the channel insights can reveal how videos are attracting subscribers, as well as bolstering influencers who are using features like YouTube Shorts to connect with their subscriber audience.

Marketers who use video should consider adjusting their YouTube channel analytics. PixieMe on Adobe Stock Photos

How YouTube Channel Analytics Tap Into Shifting Trends

YouTube Studio Analytics is relatively easy to use. There are four subtabs in the user interface — Overview, Content, Audience, and Research. Each section presents metrics as a timeline graph. You can scan the graph on each subtab to view spikes in the data.

YouTube Channel Analytics: Overview

The overview provides key metrics, summarizing the number of views. A timeline graph displays views, subscribers and watch time over a specified period.

Watch time indicates the total duration people spend watching videos on a channel and is an important metric for optimizing YouTube search rankings. YouTube channel analytics uses watch time to prioritize videos in search results. Therefore, marketers should focus on analytics strategies that boost watch time, while also monitoring related metrics like impressions, click-through rates and views.

The YouTube algorithm considers watch time when ranking video ads, measuring the total seconds viewers spend watching your ads. Therefore, marketers planning to use video ads should pay special attention to this metric.

Another summary visualization is a table for top content. It appears underneath the timeline graph.

YouTube Channel Analytics: Content

The content tab shows metrics that detail which content your audience engages with most frequently. It also offers insights into how viewers discovered your YouTube account.

The most valuable feature is a thumbnail funnel that visualizes impressions, views and watch time. This funnel serves as a visibility trail for videos, showing the frequency with which a thumbnail appears to viewers, the resulting click-through rate (views), and the accumulated watch time. In this way, the thumbnail funnel links video discoverability to key performance metrics.

An indicator shows how people discovered your channel. The Content tab also features a "Viewers Across Formats" card, which provides metrics on returning viewers. The card displays the number of viewers who engage with multiple formats and the extent of format overlap. These metrics are available for Videos, Shorts, and Live, offering valuable insights for influencers, podcasters, and marketers hosting special live events.

YouTube Channel Analytics: Audience

The Audience section features a timeline graph that compares new and returning visitors to the site, aimed at tracking subscriber growth.

Cards beneath the timeline graph offer various metrics, including age and gender, top geographies, and channels your audience watches. These metrics help paint a picture of your viewership, providing insights that can guide content adjustments to better appeal to your target audience.

YouTube Channel Analytics: Research

The Research section lets you explore the top searches from viewers on your channel and across YouTube. These insights can guide you in adjusting keyword usage to match search patterns. While the default timeline is set to 28 days, it is customizable to fit your needs.

You have the option to save search terms for later review. This feature allows for comparisons between your research and metrics from other tools. For instance, you can save search terms, then follow a link to Google Trends to examine the search volume for those terms. This enables you to gauge the level of search interest for each term, utilizing the Google Trends index timeline for comparison.

A Starting Point for Using AI With Video Content

The metrics can be further explored with the current AI tools, be it Bard, Propensity, Claude, or ChatGPT. An AI prompt can generate ideas for new content based on the search terms. You could create a prompt that asks "Here are the search terms within YouTube. My channel audience persona is described as technical enthusiasts...List some additional topics based on the audience and search terms?"

The primary advantage of AI tools like Bard and ChatGPT is their ability to streamline elements of content creation and vet the information, simplifying the process. Bard offers the feature of image file uploads, while OpenAI announced via Twitter that it will soon introduce the capability to upload and read multiple files to better support prompts.

How Analytics Tap Into Shifting YouTube Trends

Updates to YouTube Studio Analytics may not be as extensive as those made to Google Analytics, but they are substantial. These changes reflect new feature additions to YouTube, like YouTube Shorts, and the growth of specific communities, such as podcasters—a topic I've discussed in a previous post.

The growing importance of YouTube Studio Analytics can be attributed to the public's increasing use of YouTube for both entertainment and information. This trend has been evolving over time, fueled by a mix of influencer platforms and educational segments from university classes on diverse topics.

YouTube's early content creators focused on video programming, and those who rivaled top television and cable shows often found further success. For instance, Bo Burnham transitioned his YouTube sketch comedies into a stand-up career, landing multiple Netflix specials. Issa Rae, known for her role in the movie “Barbie,” launched her career by starring in and producing her own YouTube web series, "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl." The series was so successful that HBO recruited Rae to produce the even more popular cable series, “Insecure,” further elevating her fame.

The blend of influencers and channels covering a wide array of topics gives YouTube a robust content ecosystem, capable of retaining people's attention whether they're at home on a laptop or on the go with a mobile device.

Considering the fragmented nature of customer attention online, YouTube's platform has evolved over time. In 2015, Google reported that YouTube reached more 18-49 year-old consumers, even as this demographic's engagement with broadcast or cable TV networks declined.

Since then, more sophisticated trends have emerged, prompting deeper investments to boost channel ROI and explore the relationship between sales and video engagement. Think with Google reported that Hershey studied this link and found that its YouTube channel drove "significant candy sales for the company, delivering an average year-over-year ROI increase of 5.5%."

YouTube Studio Analytics has enhanced its metrics to better identify signals that link video views to sales. This is crucial for crafting marketing strategies that incorporate engaged views — those that result in a click on an ad or associated link leading to a purchase. The features in YouTube channel analytics offer valuable guidance for optimizing various marketing strategies, whether they involve a video channel, live-streaming events, or video recordings of podcasts.