Demandbase has announced the acquisition of both InsideView, a sales and marketing intelligence platform, and DemandMatrix, a provider of technographic data and intelligence.

“We’re proud to join forces with these two great companies,” said Gabe Rogol, CEO of Demandbase said in a company press release. “Our vision is bold. We are transforming how B2B companies go to market, helping them deliver great experiences at every stage of the account journey. This requires great data — and we now have the premium B2B data and intelligence solutions to help companies identify, understand, and engage their customers and prospects. With this move, Demandbase moves from being ‘just’ a leader in account-based programs to being the definitive leader in B2B go-to-market.”

It’s no secret that data is the fuel that powers any B2B go-to-market strategy. To the same extent, software and predictive analytics are only as good as the data that powers them: it all comes down to better data, which helps create better decisions and stronger marketing and product strategies. But quality information has been challenging for most organizations, with insights divided across platforms and vendors.

“For the last 15 years, we’ve been focused on empowering our customers to experience rapid revenue growth through the power of data,” said Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView in an official statement.

TGP and Francisco Partners Set To Acquire Boomi From Dell Technologies for an Estimated $4B

Francisco Partners, a global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses, and TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, have entered into an agreement with Dell Technologies to acquire Boomi, a cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) provider. The transaction has been valued at $4 billion and is expected to close by the end of 2021. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Boomi has more than 15,000 customers across the globe. It helps organizations to connect applications, processes and people across a range of locations and devices. Their offerings include a low-code application and data integration platform, along with data quality, discovery and readiness capabilities.

"Boomi has flourished as part of Dell Technologies, growing exponentially since we acquired them in 2010. This proposed transaction positions Boomi for its next phase of growth and is the right move for both companies, our shared customers and partners,” said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer of Dell Technologies in a press statement. “For us, we’re focused on fueling growth by continuing to modernize our core infrastructure and PC businesses and expanding in high-priority areas including hybrid and private cloud, edge, telecom and APEX. All designed to help organizations thrive in the do-from-anywhere economy.”

CallRail Announces Acquisition of PhoneWagon

CallRail, a marketing analytics and communication platform, declared today it has acquired PhoneWagon, a New York City-based call tracking software company.

“I’m thrilled to welcome PhoneWagon’s customers to CallRail,” said Andy Powell, CEO of CallRail in an official statement. “This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing powerful, intuitive, and cost-effective marketing solutions to businesses and their marketing agencies.”

CallRails' goal is to combine analytics and communications into one platform. Over the last decade, the organization has morphed from a call tracking product to a more comprehensive marketing platform that offers call, tracking, multi-touch attribution via form tracking, call transcriptions, AI- powered call analysis and more.

CallRail's marketing platform joins showcasing investigation and correspondences into a solitary encounter. Notwithstanding industry-driving Call Tracking, the stage additionally offers multi-contact attribution bits of knowledge into the full client venture by means of Form Tracking, robotized call record and AI-controlled call investigation by means of its Conversation Intelligence item, and coordinated specialized instruments through its Lead Center item. PhoneWagon clients will profit by admittance to these arrangements just as future stage developments.

LivePerson and Google Cloud Partner for Improved CX

LivePerson, Inc., a producer of conversational commerce and AI software, and Google Cloud today announced a partnership that aims to improve contact center worker productivity using artificial intelligence.

LivePerson's Conversational Cloud and Google Cloud Contact Center AI's Agent Assist are currently integrated. This should provide agents with real-time recommendations while they are working with customers. The hope that these AI powered recommendations will lead to shortened times to resolution.

"Our partnership with Google means brands can further power up their agents with AI to help them work smarter than ever," said Alex Spinelli, CTO of LivePerson. "We're proud to work with Google on bringing the best of human and artificial intelligence together to improve customer experience."

Higher Logic’s Acquisition of Vanilla Announced

Higher Logic, a community engagement solution, has declared its acquisition of Vanilla, a Canadian cloud-based community software provider. This acquisition unites the two organizations who are both in the association and corporate markets. Higher Logic is looking to expand its customer base into new markets and this acquisition should help position them better.

"We have always been impressed with Vanilla's commitment to innovation in engagement and their ability to serve key business use cases in the B2B and B2C space for customers like Oracle, TeamViewer, Acer, Charter Communications, and more," says Higher Logic CEO, Kevin Boyce in an official statement.

"Vanilla's success in the corporate market complements our success with B2B technology companies like Change Healthcare, Juniper Networks, Imperva, and others,” he said.

RollWorks Adds New Capabilities to Give Marketing and Sales Teams More Insights into Account Buying Journeys

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, has shared in a press release, the launch of Journey Stages, a new feature in the RollWorks Account-Based Platform that aims to give B2B marketing and sales teams additional insight into the progression of their customers through the buying journey.

According to the release this is the first in the pipeline of features that, “measure account progression and regression, and understand key drivers and trends for any velocity changes between stages.”

Here is what RollWorks Journey Stages consists of:



Ability to customize journey stage definitions

Discover where accounts are in their buying journey

Create stage-specific program audiences.

Measure impact of your programs with account progression metrics

"We're eager to bring this robust set of identification and measurement features to market," said Justin Cooperman, VP of Product at RollWorks in a statement. "With Journey Stages and additional journey functionality shortly to come, RollWorks gives marketers a new layer of end-to-end insights to help them better understand the impact of their Account-Based campaigns, enabling finer tuning of their ABM programs for pipeline progression and revenue growth."