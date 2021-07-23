PHOTO: Shutterstock

A winning digital marketing strategy can make or break a business. It doesn’t matter how awesome your product or service is, if you can’t market it, nobody will benefit from it. Competition is rife in the digital space with new innovative companies and products being launched every day, and marketers need to stay at the top of their game to ensure that what they share with their customers and audience is still relevant.

The fast-paced nature of digital channels have forced marketers to become agile enough to both stay on top of trends and implement them in their own marketing strategies.

Defining Digital Marketing Strategy

Digital marketing strategies are what you need to make your business thrive. They enable you to create a clear and comprehensive plan for how you will reach your target audience, as well as build a direct relationship with them.

When asked about strategy, Martin Petrov, Head of Marketing at Odense, Denmark-based Morningscore shared that a deep knowledge of your audience is a must for a successful digital marketing strategy. “Every product we bring to market serves a specific purpose for a particular target audience. Understanding the audience's needs and correctly positioning the product directly informs what tasks your whole team should engage with on a more tactical level,” he said.

A digital marketing strategy is a plan to reach your customers through all the digital channels. It's important because it gives you a framework for how to use each channel, and helps you measure which parts work best for your business.

Digital Marketing Strategy Best Practices

“Without a digital marketing strategy, an organization will not be able to consistently and cohesively connect with constituents online, compromising sales and revenue projections. Digital marketing should integrate seamlessly across digital and analog channels for maximum impact,” added Kent Lewis, President at Portland, OR-based Anvil Media.

Here are 6 tips that will help you tighten up your strategy and get your marketing analytics moving in the right direction.

1. Do Your Competitor Research

“In order to stand out from your competitors, you need to study their digital marketing strategies and look for opportunities,” said Cristian Ungureanu, Senior Growth Marketer at Zurich, Switzerland-based, QuickMail. Think, what areas are they focusing on? What are they neglecting? It could be that they are investing heavily in SEO, or paid ads, but are very weak at webinars and podcasts.

2. Be Authentic

Organizations should strive to be true to their values and mission. “Create messaging and marketing strategies that are authentic and based on core values, mission and vision instead of doing something because it’s the latest trend,” said Lewis.

3. Analyze Your Content

Performing a content gap analysis can reveal what types of content have performed well for the competition, as well as what has not performed well and may not be worth your time. Kristien Matelski, PR Manager at Irving, TX-based Vizion Interactive adds that, “maybe there’s a topic that performed really well for a competitor and you have a fresh, updated take on the topic with newer data that could surpass your competitor’s piece. Numbers don’t lie, so do your research, see what people are asking google using tools like AnswerthePublic and BuzzSumo for content gap analysis.”

4. Leverage Different Channels

There are more digital channels than you would think. While most marketers think of social media and SEO as the only ways to connect with their audiences, there are other exciting emerging technologies and channels such as NFT drops, augmented reality, and virtual reality that marketers need to know and use.

5. Align Your Strategy With Your Goals

Doing this doesn't just open up tons of opportunities for practically executing your strategy through tactics, but ensures that your tactics and your strategy are aligned at all times. “From demand gen to lead gen, having a clearly defined problem helps make more potential customers aware of your solution with the right content,” added Petrov.

6. Don't Be Afraid To Innovate

While most innovation is concentrated on products, you can also innovate on your marketing processes. “There are also vast opportunities for innovation in your marketing,” said Ungureanu. “One area of marketing innovation I've found to be particularly effective is visual identity and tone of voice. If you are able to achieve a particularly interesting visual identity on your website and product, and you can pair that with a matching tone of voice, you'll be able to capture the attention of your audience much more effectively and stand out from the crowd,” he continued.

Final Thoughts

Digital marketing is a powerful tool for any business, enabling you to create a clear and comprehensive plan for how you will reach your target audience as well as build a direct relationship with them. As the internet continues to be more accessible across all devices and platforms, it’s important that your digital strategy matches these changes.