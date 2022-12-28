CMSWire's Top 10 Marketing Articles of 2022

Sharing CMSWire’s top 10 marketing stories of 2022.

Marketing resides on an ever-changing landscape — and this year was no different. From preparing for the switch from Google UA to GA4, to taking on social issues and incorporating social media as a primary instrument in the marketing toolbox — all with the prospect of Web3 looming in the distant horizon — and all while building trust and transparency — marketers have had their work cut out for them this year.

Let’s take a look back, with CMSWire’s Top 10 marketing stories of 2022.

From recent feature rollouts to off the chart viewership numbers, TikTok has eclipsed a number of social platforms in key engagement areas, such as retention rate and active collaboration features like duets and stitches — how can it change your marketing game?

Challenges aside, leads are not going anywhere. A recent B2B revenue marketing study found that 82% of marketers are measured on pipeline initiated (a 12% increase over 2021). For revenue of any kind, you still need a high-velocity pipeline — and that still needs high-quality leads.

Google will officially retire Universal Analytics as Google Analytics 4 takes the reins — are you ready? Read our handy guide with insight, advice and action items to assist you in making a smooth transition.

Today, consumers want to trust the companies they are dealing with, whether it is with how their data is being used or how a company behaves in the world at large. In fact 87 percent of consumers say they would purchase a product from a company that “stood up or advocated for” an issue they care about — but it's a double-edged sword because over 50 percent think that if a company does advocate for social issues — they are only doing it for the PR. In this article, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CMSWire, Rich Hein looks at some case studies of companies taking a stand for social issues that matter.

While the underlying architecture of Web3 has yet to be finalized, its decentralized nature is a core part of its proposed architecture. Additionally, the content models that Web3 facilitates will put control back in the hands of content producers and consumers. Learn more about how the new Web3 content models affect the way brands approach content, marketing and advertising.

While many Universal Analytics users debated whether they should switch to the platform’s newest iteration, Google Analytics 4, Google decided for them and as of July 1, 2023 — UA will stop collecting data — so, why are some brands bothered?

As Steve Jobs once said, all software has its sunrise and sunset. In March 2022, Google Universal Analytics (UA) saw the sun begin its decent as users were given 15 months to transition to GA4. But GA4 isn’t new — it’s been live for over two years while Universal Analytics is now 10 years old. While the July 1, 2023 deadline might be enough time for small firms to transition — larger firms have their work cut out. Learn how to prepare and get the information you’ll need for a successful switch.

Good visuals can tell a story that puts your marketing analysis into focus. But selecting the correct way to visualize data can mean the difference between a clear, compelling story or cognitive overload — here are some tips and insights to help you pick the right path.

Order up! This year marketers may have felt like short-order cooks slammed with customer orders. Analytics planning got complicated, and marketers had to evolve in step with the changing customer journey. As the year started, a confluence of various tech and environment trends only added to the frenzy. Now, take a look back to see what trends panned out — and what didn’t.

With Twitter mired in chaos and controversy, some users are jumping ship — Mastodon, a decentralized, open-source social media platform, wants to be the lifeboat. It’s one among several Twitter “alternatives" making the news. Learn what it is, why it’s different and how to sign up.