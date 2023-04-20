The Gist

Microsoft Dynamics 365 announced today that it will be updating Viva Sales to include generative AI, aiming to enhance productivity and customer connections. Viva Sales, which was introduced last June, continues to grow in its capabilities.

Lori Lamkin, corporate vice president of Dynamics 365 Customer Experience Applications, spoke with CMSWire about the new update.

“Since we introduced Viva Sales last June, we continue to innovate and add new capabilities to address new customer scenarios and needs. In February 2023, we introduced new Copilot capabilities for email content generation and in March 2023, added meeting summary capabilities powered by Copilot. The enhancements this week continue to build on this momentum to help improve seller productivity,” Lamkin said in a statement.

Viva Sales Internal Sync
Microsoft Dynamics 365

Overview of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Viva Sales

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software system that offers multiple products to help with customer insights, sales and more.

It “offers a portfolio of intelligent business applications that delivers superior operational efficiency and breakthrough customer experiences enabling businesses to become more agile and reduce complexity without increasing costs,” Lamkin said in a statement.

Viva Sales is a customer relationship management (CRM) companion application that works with both Dynamics and Salesforce CRM. The application already includes AI capabilities and these will be expanded in the new update. The new capabilities are detailed below. 

Viva Sales AI Settings
Microsoft Dynamics 365

What’s Being Updated?

In the new update, Microsoft is adding the following capabilities:

  • Opportunity summary. This will allow users to generate a concise customer summary & extract relevant information.
  • Copilot-generated email summaries. This will allow users to summarize email threads and interactions, providing relevant customer insights.
  • AI-generated email content enhancements. Sellers will now be able to provide their own prompt to generate email drafts.
  • AI-powered meeting summaries improvements. Sellers will be able to convert emails with meeting summaries into tasks.
  • Spanish language support. Suggested email content will now be available in Spanish as well.

Availability & Pricing

The Viva Sales updates are available now; the application is included in Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise, Premium and Microsoft relationship sales (MRSS). It is available for purchase for Dynamics 365 Sales Professional and Salesforce. Pricing will remain the same at $40 per user per month. New users can get started with a free trial on the Viva Sales site.

