B2B marketers often hold back from joining the latest hot trend on social media. They want to see if that new feature or platform receiving buzz is worth adding to their portfolio of tools.

If you are among that cautious skeptical group of marketers, you should consider the buzz regarding Replay, the new record feature on the live audio chat app Clubhouse. It's the the real deal. Clubhouse Replay offers B2B marketers an intriguing mix of benefits that can strengthen engagement of potential customers as they turn to social media and podcasts to learn about products and services.

How Replay Makes Clubhouse More Convenient

A Clubhouse room conveniently allows people to gather for a discussion; useful for people who are part of a strong networking community. Until now, Clubhouse app users only had the choice to join the conversation in real-time to hear and respond to the comments. Fleeting in nature, it's also what makes live audio appealing, like a short video in TikTok.

Enter Replay. Replay is a room option that allows moderators to record a public Clubhouse room. Moderators — the person or persons who host a room event — set up Replay when they log in and then click on the calendar icon that appears at the top of the Clubhouse app screen. They next select the calendar icon again to create the room event, adding details such as event title and description to the event menu.

A replay toggle button appears in the event menu which can then switch on or off. The recording begins when the moderator opens the room and ends when the room is closed.

The event replay then becomes available for anyone to access it. App users can enter the room and even view all the room attendees. Because room attendees can connect via messaging in the app, the feature can be a benefit for direct connect to people.

Replay Has Familiar Audio Settings

The Replay player appears at the bottom of the screen. It operates the room audio just like any audio file you have likely seen. Thus, within the playback you can skip to sections of a discussion or pause the playback to come back to it later.

A playback adjuster can raise the playback rate up to twice the normal speed room, making it easier to find a section you want within events with very long session times; rooms are usually short but can go on for hours.

Timing marks also appear, set by the app for conversion adjustments. All of this is helpful when you know there is a topic you want to dive into, but unsure where in the discussion your desired comments occur.