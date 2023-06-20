These past few months have brought us many changes, both positive and incredibly fascinating. The most recent week on CMSWire covered topics ranging from embracing vulnerability to the (now traditional) topic of AI/generative AI.

Some of the highlights are below; and more of our most recent articles can be found here.

CX — Legacies & Visions for the Future

Let's take a glance through the highlights from CMSWire's past week:

  • How Can Generative AI Improve DEI in the Customer Experience? Scott Clark | June 16. Generative AI holds the potential to greatly enhance the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) principles in customer experiences, doing so by providing personalized services and reducing inherent biases. While the intersection of AI and EI is becoming essential, effective AI application requires careful development.
  • Better Customer Experience: Embracing Vulnerability and Breaking Molds Dom Nicastro | June 15. Vaishali Dialani, a new contributor for CMSWire and a customer experience analyst with Konabos consulting, joins Dom Nicastro for a recent Q&A video. Dialani encourages CX leaders to not merely fit in but figure things out, prioritize customers over business silos, and constantly strive for innovation and improvement even during tough economic times.
  • Salesforce Introduces AI Cloud: Generative AI Infusion Into CRM Jennifer Torres | June 12. Salesforce has launched the AI Cloud, an AI-focused customer relationship management (CRM) suite. The AI Cloud prioritizes data security, aiming to bridge the trust gap associated with AI use in business.
  • Apple's Vision Pro and Steve Jobs' Legacy of Customer-Centric Innovation Justin Racine | June 12. Apple's new Vision Pro goggles aim to reshape customer experience by offering immersive, blended interactions and deeper brand connections. While the device holds vast potential in some areas (remote healthcare and education, for example), it also prompts questions about the impact on human connection.
  • How Conversational Marketing Could Enhance Customer Experience Greg Kihlstrom | June 12. In implementing conversational marketing, businesses should recognize the limitations of automation, focusing on balancing optimal and possible experiences for customers. Here, CMSWire discusses this and various other factors to consider while implementing conversational marketing.

