PHOTO: Anders Nord

Customer experience software provider Medallia debuted a number of advancements to its Medallia Experience Cloud platform this week at its flagship event Experience '18. Medallia officials said the updates include new developments in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), mobile technology and IoT. The updates include:

Medallia Athena: Designed to help users leverage AI, ML and predictive analytics to engage customers. A feature called Medallia Text Analytics applies ML and predictive modeling on textual feedback from survey comments, social media and call center notes.

Experience Data Platform: This is a system of record for experience data. It helps users capture customer interactions and combines customer, feedback, operational and machine data.

Medallia Conversations: Provides real-time feedback across messaging platforms such as SMS and Facebook Messenger on mobile devices.

VoC Anywhere: Helps users collect voice of the customer feedback natively through any internet-connected device or platform.

Medallia Alchemy: This is a design system for web and mobile that includes open standards based APIs.

This is a design system for web and mobile that includes open standards based APIs. Medallia Mobile 3.0: Built on the Medallia Alchemy design system, it's a third-generation app that provides mobile access to customer experience feedback and insights.

Medallia also announced a partnership with Facebook that connects the Medallia Experience Cloud with Workplace by Facebook, Facebook's enterprise collaboration platform. The goal is to help users share, collaborate and act on customer feedback. The Medallia integration helps employees engage with customers to optimize experiences, resolve any issues, understand systemic problems and make improvements.

In other customer experience software news ...

Adobe Launches Advertising Analytics for Paid Search

Adobe has expanded its integration between Adobe Analytics Cloud and Adobe Advertising Cloud with Advertising Analytics for Paid Search. Adobe officials said the move is designed to help organizations understand their search advertising investment by combining offsite advertising intent in context with relevant digital property engagement data within Adobe Analytics. This includes integrations with Google AdWords, Yahoo! Gemini and Bing Ads.

Nate Smith, product marketing manager for Adobe Analytics, wrote in a blog post announcing the integration that with Advertising Analytics for Paid Search, organizations can gain insight into impressions, clicks, cost and average position and quality score directly within Adobe Analytics. Users can take that data and use it within Adobe’s Analysis Workspace using drag-and-drop analysis and leveraging new reports and workspaces for advertising dimensions such as accounts, campaigns, groups, ads, keywords and match types which can all be combined with post-click activity.

Shutterstock and IBM Partner to Build DX with AI

Shutterstock, which provides digital assets, tools and services, is now working with IBM to help marketers build media campaigns. Users can access IBM Watson AI technology to help find images from Shutterstock’s library of more than 200 million assets.

Watson Content Hub customers can search for Shutterstock content using its AI capabilities, which company officials promised understands and learns about the data in a company’s content management system over time. Through Watson Content Hub, customers will also have access to Shutterstock Editor, which allows them to customize images.

"IBM, with its Watson Content Hub, is the ideal partner for us to deliver on this objective given how their technical prowess and innovative products improve the creative workflow for marketers’ all over the world," Jon Oringer, founder and CEO of Shutterstock, said in a statement.

Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite

Zendesk, a customer service and engagement platform, has launched The Zendesk Suite. It is an omnichannel offering that brings together customer communication channels. The Zendesk Suite integrates email, live chat, phone, self-service help centers, and any other channel connected into the platform, including social media.

Zendesk also unveiled Connect, a new product for customer communication that is designed to help customer service teams send automated and timely messages based on a customer’s past actions and preferences. Connect brings together all previous customer actions, support history and user preferences. This aggregated data, company officials said, helps customer support teams scale customer communications with automated, personalized real-time messages.

Former Federal CIO Joins Sprinklr

Sprinklr has hired Vivek Kundra as its chief operating officer. Kundra served as the first CIO for the US government under President Obama. He was also former executive vice president of Salesforce.

As EVP at Salesforce, Kundra led growth and go-to-market strategies for a variety of verticals. He also launched a new Government Cloud. As Obama's chief information officer, he managed $80 billion in annual technology spending. “I’ve been incredibly fortunate in my career to learn from amazing leaders running some of the largest companies and governments in the world. All of them share one goal: to build enduring relationships that create value for every one of their constituents,” Kundra said in a statement.

ActiveCampaign Brings Machine Learning to SMBs

ActiveCampaign has released a tool that officials said will help small- and medium-sized businesses use ML to predict the likelihood of winning a deal. The tool is called Win Probability. Win Probability is built in the ActiveCampaign Deals CRM, surfacing the top actions that impact a deal's potential success. Using ML algorithms, Win Probability shares the likely percentage of winning a particular deal.

Akamai Connects with Salesforce Commerce

Akamai Technologies, a cloud delivery platform, is integrating with Salesforce through a connection between the Akamai Connector and Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Salesforce customers can leverage the new Akamai Connector and get the security protections inherent in Akamai's globally distributed cloud delivery platform, according to company officials. Akamai's cloud security and web performance solutions are designed to protect sites, mobile infrastructures and API-driven requests from malicious attacks.

LinkedIn Brings New Features to Sales Navigator

LinkedIn has updated its Sales Navigator platform with new features. They include a profile summary page, a related coworkers section, and a highlights section. LinkedIn also announced new partnerships for its Sales Navigator Application Platform (SNAP) with SAP Hybris and Pegasystems, Oracle Eloqua and Groove.

On the new lead page, sales reps can check if a lead is relevant, discover the best person to reach out to and go directly to the matching record in the CRM system. The new mobile account page gives sales reps the most important information on the top of the page, with access to the company's description, number of employees, link to the company website and more.

LinkedIn officials also said it's taken steps to ensure Sales Navigator meets GDPR requirements not only for European customers. It's also received full ISO 27001 and 27018 certification for Sales Navigator.

Pedowitz Group Partners with Marketo

The Pedowitz Group, a revenue marketing company, and marketing automation provider Marketo have established an alliance in a move aimed to operationalize business accountability, digital transformation and the customer experience for mid-market manufacturers. Through this partnership, The Pedowitz Group and Marketo will provide software, services, campaigns and reports for manufacturing marketers.