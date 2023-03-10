The Gist

Expanding and integrating. Qualtrics and Twilio introduce no-code connector.

Joining forces. TrueDialog partners with HubSpot.

A new look. Transistor Digital Marketing gets a makeover.

Expanded Partnership for Qualtrics and Twilio

Qualtrics, a software technology company, and Twilio, a customer engagement platform, have announced they are expanding their partnership and introducing a new no-code connector that allows real-time data sharing and integration between the Twilio Segment customer data platform (CDP) and Qualtrics’ Experience iD (XiD). According to company officials, the combined view of operational engagement data like content engagement, purchases, user logins and cart abandonments in Twilio Segment with qualitative data like customer satisfaction and effort scores in XiD creates richer customer profiles and more actionable insights. Available at no extra cost, the integration is available in the Segment Integration Catalog as both a Source and Destination.“Twilio has world-class capabilities to capture interaction data and put it to use,” Brad Anderson, president of products and engineering at Qualtrics, said in a statement. “Our partnership combines the behavioral signals captured by Twilio Segment with Qualtrics XiD, providing customers with an understanding of the key factors impacting their customers' experience by analyzing both structured feedback and unstructured feedback using Qualtrics conversational analytics.”

In other CX news…

Alpine IQ Launches Updated Platform

Alpine IQ, a provider of data and marketing solutions, has announced the release of an updated platform with new features aimed at helping businesses increase revenue, build brand loyalty and operate in highly regulated markets.

Company officials said that one of the key highlights of this release is the addition of in-app shopping, re-ordering and the ability to review historically purchased products. The updated platform also allows app designers to redesign their loyalty app theme and consumer-facing features.

“We are thrilled to roll out these new features and pricing to our customers, which will help them achieve even greater success during the current economic shift,” Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ, said in a statement. “Our platform continues to offer the most comprehensive set of tools available to retailers and brands looking to drive revenue and ROI in highly regulated markets.”

Acquia Enhances Digital Asset Management System

Acquia, a digital experience company, has announced new integrations for its digital asset management platform (Acquia DAM). According to company officials, the new integrations will give customers more control over brand consistency, extend the value of content and data created in other systems and help marketers and content creators become more productive. Acquia DAM offers nearly 60 integrations and is now able to integrate with 10 new items, including Asana, Google Sheets and Slack.

“Content is at the core of any exceptional digital experience,” Jake Athey, VP of sales and marketing for Acquia DAM, said in a statement. “Acquia DAM enables organizations of all sizes to maximize the value of their content by connecting to other software solutions, including a DXP, via built-in integrations or API. Our newest integrations with widely used tools such as Shopify, Asana and Monday.com make content more secure, extensible, accessible and trackable across a brand’s digital properties.”

Related Article: ChurnZero and Northpass Partner, Adobe CDP Debuts RampID & More News

TrueDialog Partners With HubSpot for SMS Integration

TrueDialog, a provider of SMS Texting solutions, recently announced a new integration with the HubSpot CRM platform. The 100% native integration allows TrueDialog’s platform users to message directly from HubSpot, increasing marketing and communication capabilities. According to company officials, with the new integration, TrueDialog users won’t need to toggle between windows on another website, instead they can send custom messages from a Contact record in HubSpot as well as send bulk SMS through HubSpot Workflows where users can build automation to incorporate SMS messaging. They also get team-based, multiuser two-way texting with the proprietary "TrueDialog" feature, which enables mass SMS marketing campaigns.

“Enabling businesses to interact with contacts natively is key to creating a continuity of customer interactions,” John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog, said in a statement. “With our native SMS integration with HubSpot, not only do we enable businesses to keep that continuity, but we also save users time by automatically recording each SMS activity — essentially catapulting their SMS capabilities with enterprise-grade features.”

Wizard Digital Merges With BrandStar

Wizard Digital, a digital marketing agency, has merged with BrandStar, a production and strategic marketing company. According to company officials, Wizard Digital will provide BrandStar with another key digital component to offer clients through its marketing ecosystem.

“The team at Wizard Digital brings a compelling new dimension to the whole of BrandStar’s integrated offerings,” Mark Alfieri, founder and CEO of BrandStar, said in a statement. “Seth (Rand) and Luke (Freeman) have literal decades of experience integrating successful digital strategies for a broad array of clients ranging from startups to professional sports teams and Fortune 500 brands. Everyone at BrandStar is excited to work with this amazing team.”

Transistor Digital Marketing Announces Rebrand

Transistor Digital Marketing recently announced a rebrand to go with an updated strategic direction. This change includes a new visual identity, updated website and evolution of the overall strategic direction. Transistor is a search marketing agency that provides predictive search strategies to help digital-first organizations amplify their customer acquisition strategy and assist medium to large companies with their search engine optimization and pay-per-click advertising efforts.

“At Transistor, we have always been laser-focused on building a world-class search marketing team and our branding will now reflect our team-first attitude. Our movement into this new brand and strategic direction focuses on elevating the team as a whole and amplifying each of our own strengths and successes,” Lindsie Nelson, co-founder, said in a statement.

Digibee Appoints Matt Durham as Head of Market Strategy

Digibee, an enterprise integration platform as a service (eiPaaS) company, has announced the appointment Matt Durham as head of market strategy. According to company officials, Durham will leverage more than 25 years of software industry experience and more than 20 years of experience in the integration market to enhance awareness of Digibee overall — especially in the U.S. Before joining Digibee, Durham held a variety of executive positions at Software AG, SAP, ServiceNow, SUSE and Workato.

“Matt brings not only an impressive resume of strategic experience in the integration market, but a wealth of ideas and insight on the needs of the integration user and the opportunity in 2023 and beyond,” Cait Porte, CMO at Digibee said in a statement. “His past accomplishments and industry knowledge are impressive, and we’re very excited about his ideas and energy as we look forward.

DemandLab Achieves Certification

DemandLab, a B2B digital marketing agency, has announced that it has completed Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification. This certification verifies DemandLab’s focus on compliance and data security.

“Information security is top of mind for every organization, and we have always taken steps to ensure our clients feel assured when working with us,” Rhoan Morgan, co-founder and CEO of DemandLab, said in a statement. “The completion of the SOC 2 certification furthers our goal to demonstrate our commitment to security and provide our clients with confidence that DemandLab manages customer data to the highest standards of privacy and compliance.”

Have a tip to share with our editorial team? Drop us a line: