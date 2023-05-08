The Gist

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the way we do business, and ecommerce is no exception. From personalized shopping experiences to efficient inventory management, AI has significantly impacted the industry, providing new opportunities for growth and profitability. With the ability to analyze vast amounts of data and make predictions based on consumer behavior, AI-powered systems are transforming the way online retailers operate, improving customer satisfaction and driving sales.

Let’s take a look at five ways AI is changing the online shopping landscape.

AI and Machine Learning Revolutionize Ecommerce Personalization

AI is allowing ecommerce companies to personalize the shopping experience for each customer. By analyzing customer data, AI algorithms can recommend products that are likely to be of interest to individual customers, based on their past purchases, browsing history and other behaviors.

Victoria Mendoza, CEO at Media Peanut, said she’s seen firsthand how AI has transformed the industry.

“One of the most significant ways that AI has transformed ecommerce is through personalized shopping experiences,” Mendoza said. “By using machine learning algorithms to analyze customer data, we can create personalized product recommendations and targeted marketing campaigns. For example, we implemented a personalized recommendation engine that increased our sales by 25%."

Chatbots and Virtual Assistants Transform Customer Service and Creative Endeavors

AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are becoming increasingly popular in ecommerce enabling customers to have their queries answered and issues resolved 24/7 without the need for human intervention. Chatbots can also provide personalized recommendations to customers based on their preferences and purchase history — and are valuable tools for content creation by helping with idea generation, writing, distribution and customer engagement.

“These tools provide 24/7 customer service and help with everything from product recommendations to order tracking. We implemented a chatbot that reduced our support ticket volume by 40%, Mendoza said. “AI tools can also assist with content creation, such as product descriptions and social media posts.”

According to Mendoza, after her company implemented an AI-powered content tool, staff time spent on these tasks was reduced by 60%.

“We run a fairly large ecommerce biz, and it's been a lifesaver for me," said Tammy Sons of TN Nursery. “I add blogs daily without so much research, I optimize product descriptions, webpages, and website copy. I've used rytr.me, but this new tool supersedes them all, it's OpenAI. I am a Harvard graduate, and it blows my mind at the intelligence of this tool.”

AI Streamlines Ecommerce Inventory Management

AI is helping ecommerce businesses optimize their inventory management by forecasting demand, identifying patterns and trends, and automating restocking. This can reduce the risk of overstocking or understocking and help businesses to maintain optimal inventory levels. By analyzing vast amounts of customer data, AI algorithms can identify trends and patterns that may not be immediately obvious to human analysts.

"Generative AI will change how fast content is created as diffusion models will take prompts from regulatory requirements to an exponential number of variations, enabling faster global rollouts of new products and services content in product catalogs,” said R "Ray" Wang, principal analyst and founder of Constellation Research, Inc. “Expect AI to be applied to dynamic pricing models; in some cases, ChatGPT models will serve as the front end interface for order capture.”

As director of acquisition, offline marketing and partnerships for Snif, a luxury scent shop, Marilyn Zubak said AI has definitely made the payment process within ecommerce checkouts much easier.

“Rather than having to type in one's credit card information manually, many ecommerce platforms can now connect with people's Apple Pay and PayPal accounts. So, by pressing the Apple Pay or PayPal button, people can automatically check out by using the information already stored in these accounts to make purchases within seconds,” Zubak said. “People have become increasingly impatient and short of attention spans when engaging in anything online, so they appreciate this convenience.”

AI-Powered Fraud Detection Systems Combat Ecommerce Fraud

AI-powered fraud detection systems can help companies identify and prevent fraudulent transactions. By analyzing a range of data points such as transaction history, user behavior and geolocation, these systems can detect anomalies and suspicious patterns in transactions, reducing the risk of chargebacks and other fraudulent activities.

For Zubak, implementing a fraud detection tool reduced her company’s chargeback rate by 30%.

“Fraud detection is another area where AI is proving to be valuable,” said Eric Crosby CFO at Hot Frameworks. “With the help of AI, retailers can now better detect fraudulent activity and prevent losses.”

Visual Search Tech Simplifies Online Shopping

AI-powered visual search technology is making it easier for customers to find products online. These systems allow customers to search for products using images instead of keywords, making it simple to find products that match their preferences. This technology is particularly useful for fashion and home decor ecommerce businesses, where visual elements are often critical in the buying process.

George Moulos, CEO at Ecommerce Brokers, said these features not only lead to increased revenue and profitability but also increase the eventual sale value of the business.

“Prospective buyers are increasingly looking for businesses that have integrated AI and other advanced technologies to drive growth and improve operational efficiency.,” Moulos said. “By utilizing AI, ecommerce businesses can not only improve their current operations but also position themselves for a more profitable and successful future.”