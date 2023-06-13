The quality of CX in US brands has seen an unprecedented decline for the second consecutive year, according to Forrester’s US 2023 Customer Experience Index.

Despite 80% of business leaders recognizing the importance of enhancing CX, only a meager 6% of brands reported a significant improvement in 2023, down from 10% the previous year.

Luxury Cars, Retailers Win Out for Customer Experience

The report analyzed over 96,000 US customers across 221 brands and 13 industries. The results revealed that luxury auto manufacturers and retailers are the only industries to record significant CX improvements in 2023.

Prominent brands such as Infiniti, Lincoln, and Tractor Supply joined the coveted list of elite brands, which represents the top 5% of brands in the entire CX Index. The list also includes seven repeat achievers from 2022, such as Chewy.com, Etsy, and Trader Joe’s.

Emotions Remain Top CX Factor

According to Forrester's findings, evoking positive emotions remains a potent tool for high CX performance. Elite brands in 2023 elicited an average of 29 positive emotions for every negative one.

Rick Parrish, VP and research director at Forrester, acknowledged the unpredictability of the past year for consumers and brands alike, especially in maintaining CX quality levels during the pandemic. However, he added, "The silver lining is that more organizations are aware that they need to prioritize their customers’ needs to drive business growth."

Although the decline in CX quality continues, Parrish emphasized the importance of companies investing in improving their CX quality, which in turn can yield higher customer loyalty, retention and devotion.

