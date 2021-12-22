PHOTO: Adobe

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a hot topic over the last year, and has continued to evolve into a technology that is changing the landscape for businesses around the world. AI now plays a huge role in customer service, product recommendations, personalization, marketing, and of course, customer experience. According to Salesforce’s State of Marketing report, marketer’s use of AI grew immensely from 2018 and 2020, rising from 29% in 2018 to 84% in 2020.

With that, we present CMSWire's 10 most popular AI marketing articles from 2021.

AI, machine learning, and natural language processing are beginning to play a much larger role in enterprise businesses, whether it is in customer service, customer relationship management, or even learning initiatives. In what ways is AI being incorporated into your DX strategy?

Conversational AI, along with natural language processing (NLP), automatic speech recognition (ASR), advanced dialog management, and machine learning (ML), are changing the way humans relate and communicate with machines. Conversational AI and its associated technologies enable humans to have conversations with machines in much the same manner as they do with one another. This article looks at the ways that conversational AI is improving the customer experience.

AI is doing what the tech-world Cassandras have been predicting for some time: It is sending out curve balls, leaving a trail of misadventures and tricky questions around the ethics of using synthetic intelligence. Sometimes, spotting and understanding the dilemmas AI presents is easy, but often it is difficult to pin down the exact nature of the ethical questions it raises. We need to heighten our awareness around the changes that AI demands in our thinking.

AI is going mainstream. If you're using Google docs, Ink for All or any number of digital tools, AI is being baked in. AI is already making decisions in the workplace, around hiring, customer service and more. However, a recurring issue with AI is that it can be a bit of a "black box" or mystery as to how it arrived at its decisions. Enter explainable AI.

Conversational AI, which uses NLP, ASR, Advanced Dialog management, and ML, are likely to pass the Turing Test and provide a more realistic experience than traditional chatbots. Today’s AI-based chatbots are able to have full blown conversations that leave people feeling like they just finished a conversation with a living person.

Google made some announcements that marketers should take note at its Google I/O developer’s conference in May. The announcements include advancements from the search engine giant in the arenas of AI and machine learning, search engines, connecting users with apps and ecommerce and shopping. This article dives into some of the updates in more detail.

When people think of conversational AI, their first thought is often the chatbots that one encounters on many enterprise websites. While they would not be wrong, as that is one example of conversational AI, there are many other examples that are illustrative of the functionality and capabilities of AI technology. This article discusses the history and use of conversational AI, as well as the ways conversational AI is being used outside of the typical chatbot.

Imagine if your digital marketing tools had the capacity to predict the future. What would you do with that crystal ball? How about quoting the most likely price to incentivize a purchase? Or providing each user a set of search results that have shown to be the most likely to yield a conversion? This article separates the facts from the fiction when it comes to AI in digital marketing.

AI, ML, and NLP are changing the ways brands interact with customers. AI-based personalization enables brands to increase customer engagement, improve loyalty, increase sales and more completely understand their customers — all in real-time. Using AI, brands are able to customize their website content based on each specific customer, which helps to improve conversion rates. This article looks at 6 ways that AI is shaping personalization for customers.

AI is coming of age, and 2021 is set to become the year that AI dominates the customer service call center, by providing real-time feedback, predictive analytics, and in-depth analysis. AI is enhancing the customer experience while improving the lives of call center employees. This article looks at the ways that AI is changing the game when it comes to call center dynamics.