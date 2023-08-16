The Gist
In a move that could reshape the digital marketing landscape, Elon Musk's revamped social network, X (previously Twitter), has unveiled its rebranded social media dashboard: X Pro, the successor to the well-loved TweetDeck. Long serving as the go-to platform for marketers juggling multiple brand and client accounts, X Pro is now ensconced behind a paywall, accessible exclusively to verified users of the platform.
The shift to a subscription model comes with its own set of perks, but at a price. Joining the "Twitter Blue" tier will set users back $8 monthly or $84 annually. In return, subscribers gain the coveted blue check mark, the power to edit tweets and a streamlined experience with prioritized rankings in conversations, searches and notably fewer ads.
For marketers, however, the key question remains: Will the benefits of X Pro justify its cost, or will they be forced to reevaluate their social media management strategies?
From TweetDeck to X Pro: Will Marketers Embrace the Evolution?
TweetDeck served for years as a valuable tool for many marketers, with multiple account management capabilities, real-time monitoring and scheduled tweets — the collaborative platform also provided customizable columns to track specific hashtags, mentions, lists, keywords and the ability to perform competitor analysis.
Originally an independent app from 2009-2011, TweetDeck Ltd. was subsequently acquired by Twitter Inc. and integrated into Twitter's interface, soon becoming one of the platforms’ most popular features — especially among marketers.
But the question remains, with the rebrand to X Pro, will the latest incarnation offer marketers even more?
What Can X Pro Offer Marketers?
In July, the company unveiled plans for a “new, improved version of TweetDeck.” However, they noted that access would be granted only to verified users, who were given a 30-day notice to secure their verification.
Mainly viewed as a name rebrand (as well as a new revenue source), the current features offered by TweetDeck are expected to remain with X Pro.
Among X Pro’s currently known features and facts:
- All users will be able to continue to access their saved searches and workflows.
- All saved searches, lists and columns will carry over and users will be prompted to import their columns when the application is loaded for the first time.
- The platform supports full composer functionality, including Spaces, video docking, polls and more.
- Teams functionality is temporarily unavailable but will be restored in the coming weeks.
And while X Pro is now offered as a paid service through Twitter Blue, verification does come with some perks. The subscription offers users a suite of enhanced capabilities, including sharing extended videos, the freedom to edit tweets within a 30-minute window, the option to retract tweets before they're seen by others, the use of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for profile imagery, and entry to the Spaces Tab, a hub for audio content.
As the digital world continually evolves, so do the tools that marketers rely on. X Pro's transformation from the iconic TweetDeck signifies not just a name change, but a paradigm shift in how digital marketing tools are packaged and priced. While it brings a fusion of old (and possibly new) features, it's evident that its success hinges on its value proposition to its core users — the marketers. As the dust settles on this transition, the digital marketing community waits with bated breath, poised to decide if X Pro is indeed the next frontier or a nostalgic nod to an era gone by.
