Fulcrum, which provides personalization software, has announced its Customer Data Platform (CDP).

“Organizations large and small are preparing for the death of third-party cookies and are taking control by collecting and maximizing first-party data to personalize every customer experience,” John Golinvaux, founder and CEO of Fulcrum, said in a press release.

“We look beyond collecting first-party data, as it only solves a portion of the problem and falls short of increasing conversion rates. With Fulcrum, we have a complete solution, integrating data collection with AI workflows to automatically execute personalization experiences.”

Fulcrum’s CDP collects customer data in real-time. It includes visibility of behavior, intent, touchpoints and interactions. The CDP infuses AI into workflows.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

ON24 Introduces ON24 Forums

ON24, which provides digital marketing software, has introduced ON24 Forums. The platform provides a live engagement experience for sales and marketing.

“We continue to accelerate our pace of innovation so customers can deliver a variety of unique digital experiences that meet their buyers’ evolving expectations for how they want to engage,” Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO at ON24, said in a press release. “ON24 Forums builds upon our vision to be a one-stop sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, providing a new way to moderate meaningful, interactive discussions and drive immediate action with audiences.”

With ON24 Forums, customers get access to:

Executive engagement to host executive briefing centers and roundtables

Focus groups for user groups and customer advisory boards

Trainings for curriculum and group discussions

Open enrollment education

ON24 Forums is part of the ON24 platform, which also includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Go Live, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence and ON24 Connect. ON24 Forums is available now.

Related Article: ICIMS Acquires Candidate.ID, Sitecore Integrates Acquisitions, More CX News

NICE and Deutsche Telekom Global Business Announce Partnership

NICE, a customer experience software provider, has announced a partnership with Deutsche Telekom Global Business. Deutsche Telekom Global Business is now offering the CXone portfolio of digital and agent-assisted CX solutions in Europe. Deutsche Telekom Global Business is integrating the NICE CXone CCaaS platform and its applications in communications projects, according to company officials. Capabilities include conversational AI, chatbots, workforce and quality management solutions and automated speech-recognition assistance.

"This agreement strengthens our commitment to offering our clients advanced communications services and, specifically, innovative AI-driven capabilities for the contact center, within a robust, solid, agile and highly operative cloud infrastructure,” Javier del Río, sales expert at Deutsche Telekom Global Business Iberia, said in a press release.

Neustar Brings Unified Identity to Google Cloud Analytics Hub

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, has announced that its Neustar Unified Identity data and identity resolution capabilities are now available in the Google Cloud Analytics Hub.

Neustar is also previewing Analytics Hub, a fully-managed service built on BigQuery that allows Google’s data-sharing partners to exchange data and analytics.

“Our integration with Google Cloud Analytics Hub supports marketing and analytics teams resolving gaps in their consumer data sets,” Michael Schoen, EVP and GM of marketing solutions at Neustar, said in a press release.

“Brands and agencies can now better align their organizations around a single source of identity-backed, consumer data truth, and the positive impacts inclusive of improved customer experience and marketing ROI can be transformative.”

Related Article: Helpshift Wants to Bring Customer Support to the Metaverse