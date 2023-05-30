In the customer experience world, AI grows ever more popular. This week’s CMSWire highlights range from Google’s announcement of its AI-driven advertising innovations to how AI is being handled on a more global scale. Some of the highlights are below; more of our most recent articles can be found here.
The Growing Power of AI
Let's take a glance through the highlights from CMSWire's past week:
- From Data Collection to Action: IoT Drives Customer-Centric Innovation Phil Britt | May 26. Discover how IoT data is transforming industries and revolutionizing customer experiences. Read on to explore how automobile companies are using IoT data to continually improve their products based on real-world usage.
- Getting Full Benefits of AI-Human Collaboration in Customer Service David Weldon | May 26. Discover how the synergy between AI and human agents is revolutionizing customer service. Learn how organizations are balancing the unique strengths of humans and AI.
- Messagepoint Unveils AI-Generated Content for Customer Communications Raleigh Butler | May 25. Messagepoint is introducing enhanced content-production capabilities by integrating OpenAI's generative AI, ChatGPT and GPT-4, into its platform. Read on to learn what this integration will bring to Messagepoint.
- Google Ushers in New Age of AI Driven Advertising: What Marketers Need to Know Jennifer Torres | May 24. Google is taking center stage with its AI-driven advertising innovations, unveiling enhancements to Google Ads, Performance Max, Product Studio and Search Generative Experience. Read on for more information about what this means for the marketing industry in the AI era.
- State of SEO: Google Search Algorithm Updates for Q2 2023 Michelle Hawley | May 24. Google's recent core algorithm update in March 2023 and reviews update in April highlight the search engine's focus on high-quality, E-A-T compliant content. As AI-powered chatbots rise in popularity, Google aims to protect its ad revenue by developing its own generative AI search.
- G7 World Leaders Want Global Standards in Generative AI Dom Nicastro | May 22. G7 world leaders are pushing for discussions on generative AI, aiming to establish global standards and regulations for its responsible use. Read on to learn more about the various G7 focus points.
