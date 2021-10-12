Will marketers be ready for the post-COVID crowd? Will marketers be ready for what Intuit has in-store next? How is Google Analytics helping to build a bridge to close a gap between third-party cookies and the consumer? Meanwhile, we are looking deeper into a customer experience professional's lessons that they have learned in the past to teach us more about the future.
Quick, Catch Me Up:
- What Is Ethical AI and Why Is It Vitally Important? Scott Clark | Oct. 4. AI has been woven into all of our daily lives with companion bots, healthcare information, self-driving cars and influencing employees to make better decisions. However, ethics should be woven in the backbone of AI.
- What Marketers Need to Know About Intuit's $12B Acquisition of Mailchimp Dom Nicastro | Oct. 4. Intuit is changing the game acquiring Mailchimp, which will expand Intuit’s vision to provide an end-to-end customer growth platform.
- A Data Breach Will Happen to You: Here’s What to Do Ron Cameron | Oct. 4. A small leak can cause a disaster. The same can happen to you. Learn what to do and how to protect yourself.
- Marketers: Are You Ready for the New Crowd? Andrew Konya | Oct. 5. Marketers need to get ready for the post-quarantine COVID crowd because they are ready for you.
- Google Analytics Modeled Conversions Pick Up Where Cookies Leave Off Pierre DeBois | Oct. 6. With the sunset of cookies from third-parties looming, marketers are trying to build a bridge to close the gap by using analytics.
- Is 2022 the Year We Get Good at Creating 1:1 Customer Experiences? Jason VandeBoom | Oct. 5. Personalization has been the talk of the town, but will next year be the time when we perfect it?
- Do You Understand Why Your Employees Are Leaving? Paul Pellman | Oct. 7. 15 million employees have left their job since April, and many are set to leave in the next couple months. But employers are confused why they are leaving.
- 4 Lessons From 20 Years Managing Customer Experience Ramon Icasiano | Oct. 7. A customer experience manager dives into what it takes to give the best customer experiences via lessons learned from past experiences.
- Pandemic or Not, You Need Empathy-Driven Customer Experiences Landon Barnes and Anthony Rogalski | Oct. 7. Pre-pandemic customer experience was a battle. But now COVID is subsiding, and being customer-centric is a must.
Featured Events
- October 13 — [CMSWire Webinar] If Employee Experience Isn’t Your Department’s Top Priority, It Should Be
- October 14-15 — [Reworked Conference] Digital Workplace Experience: Fall 2021
- October 26 — [CMSWire Webinar] Making the Employee Experience Empathetic to Frontline Workers
- October 28-29 — [CMSWire Conference] DX Summit: Fall 2021