BlueConic, a customer data platform (CDP), has announced a strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners. The growth capital will help BlueConic further accelerate its mission to provide business users with access to unified and actionable first-party customer data. BlueConic’s existing investors, including Spring Lake Equity Partners, Sigma Prime Ventures and Converge Venture Partners will continue as minority investors in the company.

BlueConic is designed to help organizations craft data-driven, digital-first customer engagement. Its CDP has a roster of about 300 companies who can leverage privacy-driven architecture designed to help brands and publishers unify and activate customer data, according to company officials. The investment in BlueConic was led by Vista’s Endeavor Fund, which is focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses.

“As companies ramp investments in new digital transformation initiatives to fuel growth, the ability to understand and activate unique first-party data while ensuring the digital experience remains privacy-compliant becomes increasingly important,” Rachel Arnold, senior managing director and co-head of Vista's Endeavor Fund, said in a press release.

In other digital marketing and customer experience software new...

Genpact Acquires Hoodoo Digital

Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, has announced the expansion of its experience business, Rightpoint with the acquisition of Hoodoo Digital, a digital experience consultancy with expertise in Adobe solutions.

This is the latest in a series of investments Genpact has made over the last five years – including its acquisition of Rightpoint in 2019 – to build experience expertise and help its global clients.

Hoodoo Digital has expertise creating customer experiences for companies across multiple industries and is a Platinum-level Adobe solution partner. The acquisition expands Rightpoint's capabilities to help clients to manage their content, commerce and marketing operations across the enterprise. Hoodoo Digital's expertise with Adobe Experience Manager and other Adobe applications adds to Rightpoint's existing capabilities to provide clients with an end-to-end solution that integrates digital content, ecommerce, data analytics and marketing operations.

Hoodoo Digital is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was founded in 2017. With the acquisition, Rightpoint becomes a Platinum Partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program. Platinum partners are a select group of regional companies that have earned a higher designation in a particular Adobe geographic area. Platinum partners develop specialized Adobe practices across multiple Adobe Experience Cloud solutions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Canaccord Genuity Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Hoodoo Digital.

Hero Digital Hires Merkle Executive

Hero Digital, a digital transformation company, has announced that Brendan Silver will join Hero as SVP, head of business development. In the position, Silver will lead all sales activities across the company's end-to-end solutions set including strategy, design, technology, data and marketing.

Silver brings over 20 years of experience to his new position with Hero Digital. Silver joins Hero Digital from Merkle, where he served as vice president of business development. There, he worked closely with customers like MD Anderson Cancer Center, Northwell Health, Petsmart, The Boys and Girls Clubs of America and the U.S. Air Force.

ActiveCampaign Adds Growth Accelerator Apps

ActiveCampaign, a customer experience automation (CXA) provider, has added Growth Accelerator Apps. These new apps are designed to help ActiveCampaign customers better automate events, surveys, data storage, direct mail and more.

By combining these apps with the ActiveCampaign CXA platform, businesses can use integrations to accomplish tasks such as automating gifting to new customers through Sendoso through ActiveCampaign CRM and trigger feedback surveys through Delighted by updating ActiveCampaign Deals and Contacts.

The latest Growth Accelerator Apps include:

Sendoso: sending and direct mail automation

Delighted: customer feedback survey automation

Snowflake: marketing data automation platform

Magento: ecommerce automation

ON24 Announces New Integrations With Drift

ON24, a digital marketing software provider, has announced new integrations with the Drift platform. Joint customers can now combine real-time Drift activity and conversational data with attendee and first-person engagement data from ON24 digital experiences. The integration allows companies to track engagement across marketing and sales activities.

With activity and real-time conversational data using the Drift chatbot now available in ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub and ON24 Target, marketers can capture engagement data with ON24 such as attendee profiles, conversations started, playbooks clicked, questions asked, content downloaded and meetings booked.

Planned for availability early this year, ON24 Connect will enable Drift data to pass from ON24 digital experiences into third-party marketing and sales systems such as Adobe Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, HubSpot and Zapier.