ZoomInfo has acquired Chorus.ai, which provides conversation intelligence.

This comes after a series of acquisitions for ZoomInfo in the past year, including Clickagy, Everstring and Insent. ZoomInfo provides business information to marketing, sales and recruiting teams.

ZoomInfo will be able to surface insights and analytics for sales or customer success teams. Chorus.ai through its AI insights tracks sales calls, support calls, recruiting conversations and processes content, categorizing them and presenting into searchable metadata.

ZoomInfo’s intelligence data and go-to-market motions combined with Chorus.ai will allow users to search for target accounts, monitor account activity, trigger automated workflows and expand buying committees. Chorus.ai captures and analyzes phone calls, video meetings and emails and can surface insights about deal participants and buying committees and execute automated campaigns based on keyword mentions.

In other customer experience software news ...

CSG Acquires Kitewheel

CSG, a customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions provider, has acquired Kitewheel, which provides customer journey orchestration and analytics. Kitewheel extends CSG’s customer engagement portfolio and helps it grow in industry verticals like retail, financial services and healthcare.

The acquisition combines CSG’s digital customer engagement technologies and Kitewheel’s journey orchestration and analytics SaaS technology. It will form a cloud-based, engagement platform that orchestrates customer experiences, according to company officials. The result is a real-time interaction management platform.

Amperity Raises $100M in Series D Funding

Customer Data Platform provider Amperity has announced $100 million in new financing. The Series D round values Amperity at more than $1 billion, according to company officials.

Amperity's software helps companies know their customer better. Amperity posted nearly 100% revenue growth last year. Amperity CDP has created a first-party data graph. CDPs allow enterprises to collect and analyze trillions of data points from customers across in-store visits, web traffic, mobile usage, loyalty programs and other touchpoints.

Amperity's Series D funding round was led by HighSage Ventures with participation from existing investors Tiger Global Management, Declaration Partners, Madrona Venture Group and Madera Technology Partners. Amperity's total funding raised to date is $187 million. The fresh capital will be used to grow sales and marketing, expand internationally and invest in R&D.

Nexa Acquires Client Chat Live

Nexa, a customer experience company, has acquired Client Chat Live, a full-service live chat and text company based in Austin, Texas. The acquisition expands Nexa’s tech-enabled and people-powered service offerings with Nexa Chat & Text, now bringing an omnichannel solution to its call answering, inbound and outbound sales and client and patient intake services.

Features include:

24/7/365 People-Powered Live Chat & Text

Live Phone Transfer

CRM Integration

Chat Feature Installed On Your Website

Customized Experience

Reporting & Analytics

Uniphore Adds AI-Driven Capabilities

Uniphore, which provides Conversational Service Automation (CSA), has announced new artificial intelligence enhancements to its portfolio of products. Uniphore updated its U-Assist family that now include deep learning AI models specifically developed to augment and optimize both the agent performance and customer experience.

Uniphore’s latest AI innovations are in the areas of enhanced intent discovery plus next best action, enhanced agent promises model, proactive supervisor alerts and automatic feedback loop for optimization of its AI models.

mParticle Partners With Shopify

mParticle, a Customer Data Platform, has announced an integration with Shopify, an omni-channel commerce platform. It is designed to enables mParticle and Shopify customers to deliver end-to-end customer experiences.

Shopify is a new integration offered by the company, adding to more than 300 analytics, marketing, customer service, engineering and data warehouse tool integrations accessible through the customer data infrastructure provided by mParticle.

The integration between mParticle and Shopify allows brands to build a single view of their customer based on data collected across multiple touchpoints: websites, apps, brick and mortar stores, support channels, social media and ecommerce.

Acquia Releases Latest Version of Digital Experience Platform

Digital experience company Acquia has announced major updates to the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Acquia Open DXP is powered by Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud. This latest version includes support for the employee experience, a new China hosting service and a newly integrated user interface for Marketing Cloud.

The Drupal Cloud updates include:

Employee Experience Solution: An employee experience intranet, powered by Drupal, that integrates HR applications with site-building and hosting capabilities.

Acquia Cloud Next: Acquia’s new infrastructure provides services for hosting and managing Drupal applications and includes "nearly limitless" storage volume, enhanced security and resiliency and optimized resource utilization.

China Managed Services: Users can deliver web experiences to China audiences through a managed Drupal service operated from within the country.

Fully Managed Search: Enhanced Solr 7 search capabilities are now integrated into the Acquia Cloud Platform and managed by Acquia.

Acquia Cloud IDE: Improve developer productivity with a new, cloud-based, fully integrated workflow between development, staging and production environments.

Developer Support: Support enhancements include a new Lando plugin, PHP 8 support and support for the latest version of Drupal.

Marketing Cloud Enhancements: Add simplicity and create workflows

Brightloom Introduces Brightloom Pro

Brightloom, a customer growth platform (CGP), has expanded its platform with Brightloom Pro. This is due to popular demand from its growing customer base, according to company officials. It is designed to help brands more effectively activate their customers, increase revenue and accelerate sustained business growth.

Brightloom Pro consists of three primary modules:

Analytics, Insights & Forecasting: The module uses CGP data and outputs to provide custom analytics and insights into customer behavior. Examples include industry and business benchmarking, good-better-best forecasting, journey mapping.

Digital Customer Growth: The module uses CGP-powered services that enable brands to use CGP outputs to reach and acquire new digital customers. Examples include audience development and expansion, customer acquisition cost modeling, performance marketing strategy, loyalty strategy, etc.

Technical Solutions: This module establishes and maintains a data pipeline between the CGP and a customer’s data source(s) and marketing platforms used by the customer. Examples include integrations with CDP, CRM, marketing automation, paid media platform integration and business intelligence.

Twilio Announces Twilio Live

Twilio, a cloud communications platform, has announced Twilio Live, a cloud-based platform that embeds live, interactive audio and video streaming solutions into applications.

Twilio Live enables businesses to deliver audio and video experiences. Twilio Live provides low latency at scale and the backing of Twilio’s infrastructure, combined with a developer experience. Twilio Live is now in beta.

Qubit Unveils CommerceAI Engine

Qubit, which provides AI-powered personalization, has announced Qubit CommerceAI. It leverages AI, deep learning and machine learning to deliver personalization techniques.

Qubit CommerceAI’s models understand and react instantly to the customer context, company officials said. Qubit CommerceAI combines customer data, including intent and design tools. Ecommerce teams can make business decisions about merchandise, inventory, campaigns offers and more.

UserTesting Releases New Features

UserTesting, a provider of on-demand human insights, has announced new features that aims to help teams quickly validate any decision, present custom confidentiality terms when gathering feedback and save time collecting intelligent insights with visualizations powered by machine learning.

The update includes short video responses to validate decisions, the ability to present custom terms when gathering feedback on early concepts, assets and unreleased experiences and interactive visualizations that evaluate and summarize customer perspectives.