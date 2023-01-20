Samsung Partners With Sprinklr, Authenticx Lands $20M to Enhance Customer Journey, More News

Samsung and Sprinklr partner up, Authenticx secures $20M, Optimove unveils OptiText, and more CX news.

Sprinklr, a customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform, has announced that it is now an official software partner for Samsung. According to company officials, as a software partner, the Sprinklr platform is now available as an integrated app for Samsung SMART Signage and Hospitality Displays.

“Shoppers expect to receive a positive first impression when interacting with a brand. These rising customer expectations are prompting retailers to rely on Samsung to create meaningful experiences for their customer base through the use of display technologies in their stores,” Parrish Chapman, director, enterprise retail sales key accounts at Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement. “Our partnership with Sprinklr helps our retail customers meet this mission by consolidating social media content, promotions and reviews that are updated in real-time while consumers are shopping.”

ThriveCart Secures $35M Investment

ThriveCart, a shopping cart platform, has announced it secured a $35 million investment from LTV SaaS Growth Fund. According to company officials, the funds will be used to further invest in technology, grow its team and accelerate growth. Thrivecart Founder Josh Barlett also announced the appointment of Kevin McKeand to the position of CEO.

“We have an ambitious product roadmap, including a significant release planned for the first half of this year,” McKeand said in a statement. “The investment puts those efforts into overdrive, allowing us to bring new features and technology to our affiliates and customers even faster.”

Capacity Acquires Textel to Enable Conversational AI in SMS

Capacity, an AI-powered support automation platform, has announced the acquisition of Textel, a cloud-based texting platform. Company officials said the acquisition will serve to enhance the end-user customer experience by expanding its capabilities to include AI-powered SMS business texting features. Textel will operate as a subsidiary of Capacity and will remain headquartered in St. Louis, working with over 1,700 customers.

“Providing the ideal customer experience is top of mind for businesses but can create redundant tasks that prevent employees from focusing on more complex projects requiring a higher level of attention,” David Karandish, Capacity co-founder and CEO said in a statement. “Capacity eliminates repetitive tasks by streamlining support via web, mobile, email and internal chat. Still, we needed to incorporate a missing element to the equation: SMS.”

Liquid Access Turns Loyalty Programs into Sharable Experiences

Liquid Access, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for loyalty programs, has introduced new functionality that enables brands to turn loyalty programs into sharable experiences.

“Liquid Access is an innovative SaaS platform that’s changing how loyalty programs operate,” Serge Vasin, partner at Flintera and founder and interim CEO of Liquid Access, said in a statement. “We are doing something completely new by giving a brand’s customers access to a handy tool that enables them to share their experience with their communities. The result of this is that brands can easily turn loyal customers into ambassadors while attracting new customers without high acquisition costs.”

Calabrio Appoints Kevin M. Jones as CEO

Calabrio, the workforce performance company that is designed to aid call centers, has announced the appointment of Kevin Jones as CEO. According to company officials, Jones has held leadership roles across a variety of technology services companies including Rackspace Technology, Dell and HP.

“I am honored and excited to the take the helm of a company that continues to pave the way in empowering contact centers as brand guardians and enriches everyday customer interactions to drive improved business outcomes,” Jones said in a statement. “I look forward to guiding Calabrio into its next phase of strategic growth as we expand our efforts to optimize the contact center customer experience.”

Optimove Introduces New SMS With OptiText

Optimove, a marketing relationship SaaS company, has announced the addition of OptiText, a native SMS, to its integrated platform. The new feature will allow text messaging of up to 160 characters without an attached file.

According to company officials, OptiText will allow marketers to streamline campaigns by consolidating all their marketing efforts into one multichannel platform and allow users to create, orchestrate and measure personalized SMS campaigns alongside other marketing channels.

Beaconstac Raises $25M in Series A Funding

Beaconstac, a QR code customer engagement platform, has announced $25 million in Series A funding led by Telescope Partners. According to company officials the funding will go toward further developing its platform and growing their team.

“In a world where touchpoints between brand and consumer have grown exponentially, there is a pressing need for frictionless technology that meets consumers on and offline and QR codes are rising to the challenge,” Sharat Potharaju, CEO of Beaconstac, said in a statement. “This funding validates our leadership position in the market and gives us the resources to build additional products on our platform as well as continue helping businesses embrace QR codes for customer engagement.”

Authenticx Announces $20M in Series B Funding to Enhance Customer Journey

Authenticx, a customer experience software company, has announced $20M in Series B funding led by Blue Heron Capital. According to company officials, Authenticx will use this capital infusion to further increase customer-centricity in healthcare by innovating in machine learning and product engineering, fueling sales and marketing efforts and continuing to expand the business.

As part of the investment, Blue Heron Capital Operating Advisor, Scott Sanner, will join the Authenticx Board of Directors. Sanner is the former CEO of Citra Health Solutions and previously held leadership positions at McKesson and Change Healthcare.

"By listening at scale, business leaders can feel confident that the strategies they implement in their organization are backed by data generated from the authentic words of their customers," Amy Brown, CEO of Authenticx, said in a statement. "Whether identifying areas of frustration for customers or listening for good news, conversational data can be used to revolutionize the patient experience and remind the workforce of their noble purpose. With this funding, we'll be able to continue driving innovation in conversational intelligence and machine learning to streamline the patient journey and help staff do their best work."

CallRail Appoints Former Accenture Exec as CMO

CallRail, a marketing intelligence platform, has announced two new additions to its executive leadership team — Masami Middleton was named chief marketing officer and Marius Smyth was named chief revenue officer. According to company officials, in their new roles, Middleton and Smyth will collaborate to build on CallRail’s product-led growth with a broader set of go-to-market motions that drive deeper vertical penetration, market and channel expansion and customer engagement.

Middleton previously held marketing leadership roles with Accenture/eBay and Marketworks (now ChannelAdvisor), as well as strategy consulting leadership roles at Accenture, The Brevet Group, and Towers Perrin (now Willis Towers Watson).

"CallRail is well-positioned to build from its category leadership in call tracking, and capitalize on multiple levers of growth across verticals, segments, and solution footprint,” Middleton said in a statement. “I look forward to working in lockstep with Marc and Marius’ teams, maintaining a tight partnership between sales and marketing that ultimately grows mind and market share for CallRail.”

Smyth’s experience includes eight years at Google in a number of roles, including the head of their UK/I SMB team.

“I am excited to join a team committed to understanding the needs of the businesses they serve and delivering incredible products that solve those pain points and uncover opportunities,” Smyth said in a statement. “CallRail’s high retention rates and customer growth across all segments are a testament to the unique solutions the company delivers with its lead intelligence platform.”