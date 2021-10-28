Sendinblue, a digital marketing platform, is expanding its solution with Email API as a new value proposition for large businesses. Developers working in large businesses want to be able to distribute high volumes of transactional emails (order confirmations, forgotten passwords, etc.) while maintaining compliance, and to provide technical support and personalized campaign tracking, according to Sendinblue officials.

Sendinblue’s Email API plan was launched with tools and experts dedicated to maintain good data hygiene, officials said. With Sendinblue, enterprises can keep as much data as they wish, for as long as they need. Sendinblue's RESTful API can accept up to 120,000 emails per minute and has libraries available for the market's main languages (C#, Go, Java, Node JS, PHP, Python, Ruby, Typescript-node, etc.), and integrations for CMS and CRM.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Uniphore Announces Uniphore Unite Partner Program

Uniphore, a conversational automation provider, has announced its Uniphore Unite partner program. Uniphore Unite includes essential resources to support the partner lifecycle end–to–end and enables partners to leverage Uniphore’s best-of-breed technology.

Customers can now view and take advantage of the services expertise, capabilities and complementary technology of the partners in Uniphore’s Unite program. Uniphore Unite offers a range of programs to support each partner’s business model, including referral, resell, managed services, co-selling and services.

ON24 Announces New Live-Stream Video Application

ON24, a digital marketing and events software platform, has announced ON24 Go Live, a self-service virtual event solution for companies to stand up live-streaming video events. ON24 Go Live allows organizations to build an external or internal event, from registration to keynotes, breakout sessions, networking, and chat. ON24 Go Live is an addition to the ON24 Platform.

Alida Enhances AI, Analytics and CXM Integrations

Alida, which provides customer and employee experience solutions, has delivered its Fall 2021 product release. Alida brings new capabilities in customer experience, employee experience, product experience and brand experience. New product features include AI-driven text analytics and dashboards, improvement to administrative tasks for Alida Touchpoint users and integration into hundreds of third-party customer systems. Alida also introduced a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) solution.

Adobe Launches New Workfront Capabilities

Adobe has announced new capabilities in Adobe Workfront targeting dynamic collaboration, communication and workflows within creative teams, and between creative and marketing teams.

New capabilities include:

Adobe Photoshop Plugin: The all-new Adobe Photoshop plugin gives creatives the ability to “collaborate in context” through an embedded Workfront update screen

The all-new Adobe Photoshop plugin gives creatives the ability to “collaborate in context” through an embedded Workfront update screen Adobe Experience Manager Assets integration for enterprises: Marketers can orchestrate campaigns with publishing, integrated approvals and content delivery with a new enhanced connector.

Marketers can orchestrate campaigns with publishing, integrated approvals and content delivery with a new enhanced connector. Adobe Experience Manager Assets Essentials integration for departments: Brands that need a digital asset management solution for individual teams or departments can now unify work and asset management.

Brands that need a digital asset management solution for individual teams or departments can now unify work and asset management. Updated Adobe XD Plugin: Experience designers can stay in XD, while collaborating. With the plugin, designers can work with internal and external stakeholders, log time, and view details on all projects, tasks, issues and documents.

LivePerson Acquires VoiceBase and Tenfold

LivePerson, a conversational AI provider, has announced two strategic acquisitions: VoiceBase, a speech recognition and conversational analytics provider; and Tenfold, a customer engagement platform for integrating communication systems with CRM and support services.

LivePerson officials said the combined companies create a unified, AI-enabled system for customer experience: VoiceBase's speech recognition and analytics capabilities, Tenfold's voice, messaging and CRM integrations, and LivePerson's conversational AI and asynchronous messaging.

